MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), represented by Qatar Metabolic Institute (QMI), joined countries around the world in celebrating World Diabetes Day under the theme“Take Action: Detect Diabetes Early.”

To mark the occasion, HMC organised a wide range of awareness activities, including a series of educational initiatives and programmes from November 8 to 14 2026 across several HMC facilities, as well as community and educational venues.

These activities aimed to raise awareness of the importance of early diabetes detection, promote prevention and reduce diabetes-related risk factors. They also sought to support people living with all types of diabetes and empower them to better manage their health.

Director of QMI at HMC, Dr. Dabia Al Mohanadi said:“World Diabetes Day, observed annually on 14 November, represents an important opportunity to raise community awareness of the importance of early detection and prevention of diabetes. The earlier diabetes or its associated risk factors are identified, the greater the chances of effective intervention and reducing the risk of long-term complications. With this in mind, a huge effort this year has been made to offer a diverse programme of awareness activities, screening services and community initiatives that reach people across different age groups. These initiatives are designed to benefit people living with diabetes, those at risk of developing the condition, and members of the wider community.”

“Our message goes beyond simply raising awareness about diabetes. We aim to empower members of the community to take practical steps to protect their health by undergoing regular screening, adopting a healthy lifestyle and increasing their awareness of risk factors. We also remain committed to supporting people living with all types of diabetes and their families through education and comprehensive care that help them manage the condition and enjoy healthier lives.” added, Dr. Dabia.

The activities were designed to reach all members of the community, alongside targeted initiatives for specific groups, including children, young people, university students, people living with diabetes and their families, school nurses, and healthcare professionals. This reflects a comprehensive approach to raising awareness and ensuring that health messages reach people across different age groups and segments of society.