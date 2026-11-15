MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Asian Society of International Law (AsianSIL) Inter-sessional Conference, was hosted by Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) on November 10–11, in Doha under the theme 'Is a New Normative International Legal Order in the Making?'.

The conference was AsianSIL's first event in the Middle East and through a hybrid format enabled a wide range of participants. Organized by HBKU College of Law, the conference highlighted the University's commitment to advancing legal scholarship and reinforces Qatar's position as a hub for global policy dialogue.

The two-day programme opened with the Junior Scholars Workshop. Following the workshop, opening keynotes were delivered by Provost, HBKU, Dr. Prabhat Hajela; President, AsianSIL, Dr. Borhan Uddin Khan; Founding Member, AsianSIL, Professor Surya P Subedi; and Dean, HBKU College of Law, Dr. Susan L Karamanian. Together, they set the intellectual direction by emphasizing the region's role in shaping modern global norms.

Commenting on the event, Conference Chair Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Kuwari, Lecturer, HBKU College of Law, stated:“It is a privilege to host the 2026 AsianSIL Intersessional Conference at HBKU College of Law in Doha. Asia stands at a critical crossroads of strategic, economic, and technological change, playing an increasingly influential role in shaping the international legal order.”

A key highlight of the conference was the high-level main panel featuring Professor Subedi, Dr. Susan Karamanian, and Dr. Borhan Uddin Khan.

Dr. Karamanian added:“We are honoured to welcome scholars and practitioners from around the world to HBKU. Qatar's unique position, where rich traditions meet a forward-looking vision for education and research, provides the ideal backdrop for debate on the future of international law. With Asia home to over half the world's population, the region is central not only to defining modern global challenges, but to driving their solutions.”

