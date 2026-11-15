MENAFN - The Peninsula) Love Lee Laine Garcia | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: For a growing number of small business owners in Qatar, selling products no longer begins with opening a shop. Instead, they are turning to social media platforms, where live broadcasts allow them to display products, answer questions and communicate directly with customers.

From perfumes and beauty products to clothing and other consumer goods, online sellers are finding ways to reach buyers without relying entirely on traditional retail outlets. However, entrepreneurs interviewed by The Peninsula say building a successful online business requires more than attracting viewers or making quick sales.

For Grace Gonzales, CEO and owner of Ysamina for Fragrance Perfume Beauty and Incense Products, gaining customers' trust is among the most important lessons she has learned from running a business. Her experience reflects a challenge facing online retailers, where customers may not have the opportunity to examine products in person before purchasing them.

Live e-commerce offers business owners an opportunity to address this concern by presenting their products directly, answering questions and maintaining regular contact with customers.

Apple C. Dizon, owner of DressApp & Co Trading, believes that running a business requires respect, patience and a willingness to look beyond immediate profits.“Business is a long-run investment,” she said, advising aspiring entrepreneurs against starting a business solely because they want to make quick money.

Her advice reflects the importance of consistency in a market where customers have numerous shopping options and can easily compare products and prices online.

Empower 2026 concludes with youth declaration calling for greater role in peace and security Students spend night at Museum of Islamic Art New ITU leadership team elected at Doha conference

Read Also

For Cyndy De Leon, owner of C and D Luxe Trading, honesty is particularly important when dealing with customers from different backgrounds.“I make sure to be honest about the products that I sell,” she said. De Leon also spoke about the experience of serving customers with different expectations, particularly when dealing with pre-loved products.

Unlike conventional retail transactions, livestream commerce gives customers the opportunity to interact with sellers while products are being presented. Buyers can ask about an item's condition, appearance and other details before deciding whether to place an order.

Annie Esmer, owner of Doha Trendsetters, also emphasised the importance of maintaining customer relationships, drawing on her 14 years of business experience. She said successful businesses are built on relationships and encouraged entrepreneurs not to be afraid of reinventing their businesses. Her remarks point to the changing nature of online retail, where sellers must respond to customer preferences while maintaining the confidence of existing buyers.

As more businesses turn to digital platforms, Qatar has also introduced regulations governing commercial activities conducted online. In September 2026, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry launched an e-commerce licensing service covering 194 approved commercial activities, with an issuance fee of QR500.

The service was introduced under Ministerial Decision No. 25 of 2026, which establishes conditions for conducting approved commercial activities electronically without requiring a physical commercial outlet. The decision defines electronic commercial channels to include social media platforms, bringing businesses that sell through these channels within the country's e-commerce regulatory framework. Under the regulations, applicants must be registered in the Commercial Register, identify their commercial activity and obtain any additional approvals required for that activity.

Licensed businesses must also provide electronic payment options and clearly display their commercial registration and e-commerce license numbers, customer contact information, product details and return and exchange policies. The regulations additionally require businesses to establish procedures for receiving and handling customer complaints.

These requirements place consumer protection alongside the convenience of online shopping, providing a formal framework for businesses seeking to establish themselves in Qatar's digital retail market.

For entrepreneurs the message is that a lasting business depends not only on reaching customers through new technology, but also on the way those customers are treated after the first sale.

As direct-to-consumer e-commerce continues to attract entrepreneurs and shoppers, patience, honesty and customer relationships remain central to their approach to doing business in Qatar.