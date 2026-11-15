MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has highlighted the use of a Cable Avoidance Tool (CAT) to detect buried electrical cables, pipelines and other underground utilities, and identify their routes before excavation work begins.

In a social media post, the authority said the technology helps ensure workers' safety and protect existing infrastructure.

The CAT device is used to locate underground electrical cables, pipelines and other utilities, reducing the risk of accidental damage during excavation.

It allows work teams to identify existing underground services without the need for preliminary excavation or disturbing the ground.

The Ministry noted that during project work, site supervisors monitor the device's readings and verify the precise locations of underground utilities before authorising manual excavation.

The technology forms an important part of Ashghal's occupational health and safety procedures, helping minimise risks to workers and protect essential infrastructure.