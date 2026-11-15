Mars, Jupiter To Appear Close Together In Qatar's Pre-Dawn Sky On Monday
Doha, Qatar: Skywatchers in Qatar can observe a close apparent encounter between Mars and Jupiter in the early hours of Monday, November 16, 2026.
The Qatar Calendar House in a social media post stated that the two planets will appear approximately 1.2 degrees apart in the sky.
The two planets will be visible together to the naked eye in the eastern sky from after midnight until shortly before sunrise
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