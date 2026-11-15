Jordan Sentences 3 to Death for Deadly Karak Church Attack
(MENAFN) A Jordanian court handed down death sentences Sunday to three men found guilty of a deadly armed assault on a church in the Karak Governorate last month.
The State Security Court convicted the men of terrorist acts that left nine people dead, according to the state-run news agency.
The same agency reported that the defendants were also found guilty of conspiring to commit terrorist acts with weapons and of promoting a terrorist group’s ideology. One of the three was additionally convicted of financing terrorist acts.
The assault unfolded Oct. 23 during a funeral service held inside the church in Karak, in western Jordan. Nine people were killed and 34 were wounded.
Three days later, on Oct. 26, Jordan’s Public Security Directorate announced that the three attackers were in custody following joint search operations.
The directorate said security forces tracked the suspects to an abandoned house in Karak. The men refused to surrender and fired on the officers, it said.
The standoff ended with all three arrested and wounded. Authorities seized firearms and ammunition from the suspects, and no security personnel were hurt, the directorate said.
The State Security Court convicted the men of terrorist acts that left nine people dead, according to the state-run news agency.
The same agency reported that the defendants were also found guilty of conspiring to commit terrorist acts with weapons and of promoting a terrorist group’s ideology. One of the three was additionally convicted of financing terrorist acts.
The assault unfolded Oct. 23 during a funeral service held inside the church in Karak, in western Jordan. Nine people were killed and 34 were wounded.
Three days later, on Oct. 26, Jordan’s Public Security Directorate announced that the three attackers were in custody following joint search operations.
The directorate said security forces tracked the suspects to an abandoned house in Karak. The men refused to surrender and fired on the officers, it said.
The standoff ended with all three arrested and wounded. Authorities seized firearms and ammunition from the suspects, and no security personnel were hurt, the directorate said.
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