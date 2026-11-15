Israeli PM-Designate Rejects Netanyahu's Call for Unity Talks
(MENAFN) Israeli prime minister-designate Gadi Eisenkot has dismissed caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's public call for negotiations on forming a unity government, describing the appeal as a "media stunt."
Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party and the politician responsible for assembling the next government, confirmed that representatives from his party and Netanyahu's Likud were scheduled to hold negotiations on Sunday.
In a statement published on X, Eisenkot accused Netanyahu of promoting national unity in public while continuing to deepen political divisions and encourage hostility toward his opponents.
He cited Netanyahu's address during the opening session of the newly elected Knesset as an example of what he described as contradictory political behavior.
Eisenkot maintained that Likud could participate in a national emergency coalition led by him, but only if the party agreed to his proposed principles and separated itself from political groups he considers extremist.
He further accused Netanyahu of deliberately creating obstacles to prevent the establishment of a new government, as well as interfering with attempts to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, who belongs to Likud.
Eisenkot also identified Tuesday's parliamentary vote on his proposed candidate for the speaker position, Matan Kahana, as an important indication of whether Likud and the Religious Zionism party genuinely intended to cooperate politically.
He called on both parties to back Kahana's nomination in the upcoming vote.
Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party and the politician responsible for assembling the next government, confirmed that representatives from his party and Netanyahu's Likud were scheduled to hold negotiations on Sunday.
In a statement published on X, Eisenkot accused Netanyahu of promoting national unity in public while continuing to deepen political divisions and encourage hostility toward his opponents.
He cited Netanyahu's address during the opening session of the newly elected Knesset as an example of what he described as contradictory political behavior.
Eisenkot maintained that Likud could participate in a national emergency coalition led by him, but only if the party agreed to his proposed principles and separated itself from political groups he considers extremist.
He further accused Netanyahu of deliberately creating obstacles to prevent the establishment of a new government, as well as interfering with attempts to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, who belongs to Likud.
Eisenkot also identified Tuesday's parliamentary vote on his proposed candidate for the speaker position, Matan Kahana, as an important indication of whether Likud and the Religious Zionism party genuinely intended to cooperate politically.
He called on both parties to back Kahana's nomination in the upcoming vote.
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