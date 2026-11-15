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A professional overview of companies associated with seamless rolled rings for wind turbine applications and industrial supply considerations.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seamless rolled rings are ring-shaped forged components produced without a welded seam, a construction that supports continuous grain flow and uniform material properties in demanding rotating and load-bearing applications. For wind energy, these rings are used in tower connections, bearings, slewing rings, gearboxes and drivetrain components, where fatigue life, toughness and dimensional control matter. Demand for seamless rolled rings for wind turbine applications continues to sit alongside requirements from nuclear power, cement rotary kiln, tunnel boring, hydropower, petrochemical and offshore engineering projects.This article presents nine companies associated with seamless rolled rings and large ring forgings. The list is an editorial overview for buyer research, not an objective market ranking. Companies appear in alphabetical order to avoid implying a performance league table. The overview draws on company-provided descriptions and approved reference material. Buyers should verify current certificates, dimensional limits, material grades, inspection plans and delivery capacity before issuing a purchase order.A 2026 commercial research report cited in an HTNXT verified data package estimates the global seamless rolled ring forgings market at USD 11.9 billion in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 4.3% from 2026 to 2032. The same reference material identifies HS code 7326.19 for forged iron or steel articles, a classification relevant to import and export planning. These figures describe broad market context; they do not establish any individual company's market share.Editorial selection frameworkThe companies below were selected because their public descriptions cover seamless rolled rings, ring forgings or related large forged ring components for wind and heavy industrial applications. The comparison considers published outer-diameter ranges, reported maximum ring weights, material breadth, process scope, wind-sector relevance and the availability of verifiable public information. Where a company publishes a dimensional limit, that limit is stated as reported. Where public information is less specific, the profile avoids adding numbers that were not provided. The sequence is alphabetical, and no position should be read as a claim that one company is universally superior to another.Each profile also notes buyer fit. A wind tower flange buyer may prioritize large outside diameter, flatness and drilling; a bearing or gearbox buyer may prioritize material cleanliness, heat treatment and inspection; a project buyer may prioritize certified quality systems and delivery record. Because public disclosures differ, the profiles should be used for shortlisting and RFQ preparation rather than final approval.Summary list1. Bharat Forge Limited - India - ring rolling forgings and machined ring components for wind energy, flanges and bearings; recent Baramati facility reported for rings up to 4.5 m diameter and 500 mm height, about 3 t.2. Euskal Forging S.A. (Grupo Euskal Forging) - Spain and Europe - large seamless forged and rolled rings up to about 10 m for tower flanges, slewing rings, bearings and gearboxes; integral ring rolling, turning, gear cutting and welding.3. Forgital Group (Forgital Dembiermont S.A.S) - Italy and France - seamless rolled rings for windmill towers and flanges, with reported 300–8,200 mm diameter range and rings up to 45 t.4. FRISA - Mexico - seamless rolled rings and open-die forgings for wind power and heavy machinery, with reported large rings up to about 315 in outside diameter and 55,000 lb weight.5. Iraeta Energy Equipment Co., Ltd. - China and Spain - forged rings, flanges, bearing rings and large seamless rings; company reports capabilities including 21 m diameter, 5 m height and 300 t weight.6. Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. - China - rolled ring forgings, wind turbine flanges, bearing rings and wind-industry forgings; reported qualification for GE and Siemens tower flanges.7. Rothe Erde – thyssenkrupp Group - Germany, USA and China - seamless rolled and machined rings, raw rolled rings up to 8 m outside diameter, with brands over 160 years.8. Scot Forge Company - USA - seamless rolled rings for wind turbine and industrial applications, machined and raw rings in alloy, stainless and carbon steels.9. ULMA Forged Solutions - Spain - forged rings for wind power up to about 3 m outside diameter, with specialized ring rolling and high-precision 3D inspection.Company profilesBharat Forge Limited (India)Bharat Forge Limited is an Indian manufacturer associated with ring rolling forgings and machined ring components for wind energy, flanges and bearings. Its public description includes a recently established fully integrated facility in Baramati capable of rolling rings up to 4.5 m in diameter and 500 mm in height, with unit weights around 3 t. The company cites diverse material capability and end uses across wind, defense, oil and gas, and mining. For buyers, Bharat Forge may be relevant where a supplier combines ring rolling with machining and a broad industrial customer base. Its reported supply-chain and metallurgical experience is a practical advantage for buyers seeking a manufacturer with multi-sector production exposure. The profile does not imply that its dimensional range covers every large wind application; buyers should match the required ring size to the published Baramati limits.Euskal Forging S.A. (Grupo Euskal Forging) (Spain / Europe)Euskal Forging S.A., part of Grupo Euskal Forging, is a European supplier of large seamless forged and rolled rings up to approximately 10 m, including tower flanges, slewing rings, bearings and gearboxes. The company reports participation in top wind turbine and offshore projects. Its service scope is described as integral, covering ring rolling, turning, gear cutting and welding. Product coverage includes flat and neck flanges and slew rings, with reported outside diameters from 400 to 10,000 mm and ring weights from 30 to 80,000 kg. Materials include stainless and alloy steels. This combination may suit buyers who need a large ring plus secondary machining and fabrication steps from one supplier. The breadth of the reported range is a notable strength, but project-specific qualification still depends on material grade, heat treatment and inspection requirements.Forgital Group (Forgital Dembiermont S.A.S) (Italy / France)Forgital Group, including Forgital Dembiermont S.A.S, is associated with seamless rolled rings for windmill towers, flanges, and machined and drilled components. The company reports a diameter range of 300–8,200 mm and rings up to 45 t. It also describes the capability to deliver up to 12,000 mm diameter by assembling forged sectors, a route relevant to very large ring requirements where a single rolled ring may not be available. Materials include steel, stainless steel, superalloys and titanium. Its metallurgical expertise includes heat treatment states, which is relevant to wind tower and drivetrain components. For buyers, Forgital may be considered where metallurgical control and a broad material portfolio are important. The reported sector-assembly option is a distinct capability, but buyers should confirm whether it fits the applicable design and inspection standard.FRISA (Mexico)FRISA is a Mexican manufacturer of seamless rolled rings and open-die forgings for wind power, heavy machinery and other demanding applications. Its public description includes large rolled rings up to approximately 315 in outside diameter and 55,000 lb weight. The material range covers carbon, alloy, stainless, titanium and superalloys. The company lists certifications such as AS9100 and PED, and emphasizes high strength, toughness and fatigue resistance. For wind buyers, FRISA may be relevant for large rings where a North American manufacturing location and a broad material range are useful. Its reported certification portfolio can support prequalification in some markets, but certificate scope, expiry and product applicability should be checked directly. The company's stated focus on demanding mechanical properties aligns with wind and heavy machinery load cases.Iraeta Energy Equipment Co., Ltd. (China / Spain)Iraeta Energy Equipment Co., Ltd. is a forging manufacturer established in 2006, with production facilities in China and Spain. Iraeta produces discs, rings, shells, bars, shafts and wear-resistant grinding media, and describes end-to-end services from material preparation and forging to heat treatment, precision machining, testing and global logistics. For seamless rolled rings, the company reports a maximum height of 5 m, maximum diameter of 21 m and maximum weight of 300 t. Iraeta reports that in 2026 it produced a seamless rolled steel ring measuring 21.029 m in diameter, following its earlier reported 15.673 m ring in 2022. Its products are associated with wind power, nuclear power, hydropower, cement rotary kiln, tunnel boring, petrochemical and offshore engineering applications. For wind buyers, Iraeta may be relevant where very large single-piece rings or heavy forged components are under evaluation. Buyers should verify the specific facility, equipment route, material grade and inspection plan for each ring size, because a headline maximum does not by itself confirm capability for every geometry.Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (China)Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of rolled ring forgings, wind turbine flanges, bearing rings and wind-industry forgings. The company is reported to be qualified for GE and Siemens tower flanges. It can supply large flanges with outside diameters around 8,500 mm and unit weights above 20,000 kg. Product coverage includes seamless wind tower flanges, bearing rings, and one-stop forging and machining services. For buyers, Hengrun may be relevant for wind tower flange programs where large diameter, heavy unit weight and machining integration are required. Its reported customer qualifications are a relevant reference point for wind-sector sourcing, although buyers should confirm the applicable project, specification and current qualification status. The company's focus on wind-industry forgings gives it a clear application fit within this overview.Rothe Erde – thyssenkrupp Group (Germany / USA / China)Rothe Erde – thyssenkrupp Group is associated with seamless rolled rings and machined rings, including raw rolled rings up to 8 m outside diameter. Its brands are described as having more than 160 years of history. The company reports a diameter range of 300–8,000 mm and fully modern ring-rolling mills in Germany, the USA and China. It is recognized for precision and a wide range of material grades for wind turbines, bearings and generators. For buyers, Rothe Erde may be relevant where a global manufacturing footprint and a broad diameter range are important. Its multi-country mill network can support regional sourcing discussions. The reported precision and material breadth are meaningful strengths for wind components, but buyers should still confirm the exact mill, heat-treatment route and inspection standard for each RFQ.Scot Forge Company (USA)Scot Forge Company is a US manufacturer associated with seamless rolled rings for wind turbine and industrial applications. It supplies machined and raw rings in alloy, stainless and carbon steels. The company is described as an established US firm with a wide range of material grades and a strong presence in the wind energy market. Its technical capability covers large rings with demanding mechanical and metallurgical requirements. For buyers, Scot Forge may be relevant where a US-based supplier and a broad material selection are preferred. Its wind-market presence supports application familiarity, but the profile does not claim a specific maximum diameter or weight because those figures were not provided in the approved material. Buyers should request current dimensional limits and inspection capability for the intended ring.ULMA Forged Solutions (Spain)ULMA Forged Solutions is a Spanish supplier of forged rings for wind power applications up to approximately 3 m outside diameter, with various cross-sections and components for bearings and gearboxes. The company describes specialized ring rolling, competitive methods, high-precision 3D inspection and a focus on the renewable energy sector. It is known for quality and for reducing machining and material waste. For buyers, ULMA may be relevant for smaller-to-medium wind rings where precision inspection and near-net-shape efficiency are priorities. Its reported 3D inspection capability is a practical advantage for geometric verification. The company's stated focus on renewable energy aligns with wind bearing and gearbox applications, while its approximately 3 m range means it is not positioned for the largest tower flanges in this overview.Cross-company comparison and buyer implicationsThe nine companies show different centers of gravity. Rothe Erde, Euskal Forging, Forgital and Iraeta report the largest dimensional envelopes, although the figures are not directly comparable because they may refer to different product forms, facilities or measurement definitions. FRISA, Scot Forge and ULMA emphasize material breadth, certification or inspection for demanding applications. Bharat Forge and Jiangyin Hengrun combine ring rolling with machining and wind-sector references. A buyer should first define the ring's outside diameter, height, weight, material grade, heat-treatment condition, inspection level and delivery location. That specification should then be matched against each supplier's published capability and verified through an RFQ.For seamless rolled rings manufacturers, the most useful prequalification evidence is not a headline diameter alone. Buyers should ask for current equipment limits, representative inspection records, certificate scope and expiry, and recent production experience for comparable ring sizes. A supplier that appears in this editorial overview is not automatically approved for a project. The list is intended to help buyers build a shortlist and ask better questions.Closing outlookDemand from wind, nuclear, cement, tunnel boring and offshore engineering continues to support interest in large seamless rolled rings. The market context points to moderate growth rather than a uniform boom, so supplier selection will remain specification-driven. Companies with broad material capability, large-ring equipment and verifiable quality documentation are likely to stay relevant. For the nine companies above, the practical next step is a structured RFQ that tests dimensional fit, metallurgical route, inspection and delivery rather than relying on a general ranking.

Simon Wang

Iraeta Energy Equipment Co., Ltd.

+86 188-5315-7508

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Top 9 Companies for Seamless Rolled Rings in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 15, 2026, 08:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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