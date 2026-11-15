MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff remembered veteran actor Saeed Jaffrey on his 11th death anniversary.

He paid tribute to the late artiste through a social media post. Taking to Instagram, Jackie shared a remembrance note for the veteran actor. Sharing a video montage featuring pictures of the late actor, the Karma

He wrote,“Remembering Saeed Jaffrey ji on his death anniversary #SaeedJaffrey.”

Jackie Shroff and Saeed Jaffrey shared screen space in several films over the years, including 'Jaanoo' (1985), 'Pathar Ke Insan' (1990), 'Laat Saab' (1992), 'Aaina' (1993), 'Trimurti' (1995) and 'Albela' (2001). Their collaborations brought together two actors who made notable contributions to Hindi cinema across different generations.

Saeed Jaffrey, known for his work in Indian and international cinema, passed away on November 15, 2015, at the age of 86. Saeed Jaffrey collapsed at his London home from a brain hemorrhage and never regained consciousness. The news of his demise was announced by his niece, Shaheen Aggarwal, through a Facebook post.

She wrote,“Today, a generation of Jaffreys has passed away. Saeed Jaffrey has joined his brothers and sister and is rejoicing in the lap of his Heavenly Father, eternally.”

Born on January 8, 1929, in Malerkotla, Punjab, Jaffrey built a distinguished career across films, television, and theatre. Jaffrey started his acting journey in theatre. He became the first Indian actor to take Shakespearean theatre productions on a tour across the United States and also appeared in a leading role on Broadway.

He later gained widespread recognition in the UK through his appearances in several television dramas, including 'Tandoori Nights,' 'The Far Pavilions,' and 'Gangsters.'

He was known for his performances in films such as 'Shatranj Ke Khilari,' 'Gandhi,' 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili,' 'Henna,' and 'Dil.' He also made a mark in international productions, including the British television series 'The Jewel in the Crown' and the film 'A Passage to India.'