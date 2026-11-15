Saturday's elite Mixed Relay caps two days of world-class WTCS racing on Hudayriyat Island.

Friday's Parade of Nations and opening ceremony launched the World Triathlon Multisport Championships, with racing and community events through to 22 November.

Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026: Spain won the elite Mixed Relay on Hudayriyat Island on Saturday, rounding off the Modon World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) Abu Dhabi powered by TAQA 2026. Australia and Brazil finished second and third respectively.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and hosted on Hudayriyat Island, the two-day event brought leading international triathletes to the UAE capital to compete for Olympic qualification points, World Triathlon ranking points and prize money.

His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, emphasised that hosting these two championships reflects the depth of the strategic partnership between Abu Dhabi and World Triathlon. He noted that this collaboration, which has spanned over a decade, underscores the emirate's global standing in hosting and organising major international sporting events, while also contributing to the development and expansion of triathlon in the UAE and attracting elite athletes from across the globe.

He said:“At the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, we ensure that the benefits of hosting world-class championships extend well beyond the sporting competitions themselves. Our goal is to foster community engagement, encourage people from all walks of life to participate in sports, and promote healthy, active lifestyles. This contributes to building a healthier, more vibrant society and cultivating generations for whom sports are an essential part of daily life, ultimately strengthening the sustainable legacy of major sporting events in Abu Dhabi.”

The World Triathlon Multisport Championships opened with the Duathlon Sprint category as athletes tested themselves on a route that included a 5km run, 20km bike and 2.5km run on Hudayriyat Island.

Among them was John Charman from the USA, who competed in the 85-89 age category, after turning 89 earlier this week. He first started racing back in 1987 when he was 49. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" width="367" height="261" border="0" data-bit="iit" />

John Charman:

He said:“In triathlon, you're racing against some incredible athletes in the different age groups, and there are athletes in my age group who are really good and I enjoy competing against them. I feel I have a couple of years to go at world level and then I feel I will keep on competing at national level.

“I enjoy the competition and meeting athletes and locations like here in Abu Dhabi are amazing.”

Hudayriyat Island will continue to be at the heart of the World Triathlon Multisport Championships for the next nine days as thousands of international, regional and UAE athletes compete in across six different categories.

Among the highlights include the Cross Triathlon on 17 November, Cross Duathlon on 19 November and Aquathlon on 20 November. Completing the programme is the Long Distance Triathlon and Aquabike World Championships on Sunday 22 November.

The penultimate day will put the spotlight on the sport's future stars in the Hudayriyat Next Gen Tri, as well as local athletes in the 5km and 10km Open Running Races and a 1km and 3km community fun run.

Saturday 21st November will also see the Community Beach Clean-Up, organised by Emirates Nature-WWF, near Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat Island at 3.30pm and organisers are encouraging spectators and members of the community to join.

Every participant will receive reusable water bottles and handmade tote bags, created by People of Determination at Zayed Authority.

Besides watching the athletes, there is plenty of activities and entertainment for spectators. The Championship Village is home to the event expo, TAQA Kids Zone, merchandise store, and much more while there be plenty of food and beverage garden and food trucks to choose from. People will also be able to watch the medal ceremonies and sunset entertainment at the Velodrome.

Bill O'Regan, Group CEO of Modon, said:“Hudayriyat Island has welcomed the world's best before, from cyclists to surfers and triathletes. But never on this scale: over 40 nations at the first World Triathlon Multisport Championships ever held in the region. And this island gives Abu Dhabi something few host cities can offer: every discipline, from open water to off-road trails, in one place.

“For Modon, the most important result of this week will come later. On the 21st, children as young as four will swim, cycle and run on the same stage as Olympians. Moments like that bring our community closer to world-class sport, and represent what we mean by creating a lasting legacy for future generations.”