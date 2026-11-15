MENAFN - Mid-East Info) First government entity in tax sector to receive certification Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – November 2026: The Federal Tax Authority FTA has received the Global Certification for Institutional Readiness and Agility at the Gold–Leader level, including the Gold category for AI transformation, from the International Business Agility and Readiness Institute (TIBAI). The FTA is the first government entity in the tax sector to receive this certification.

This accreditation recognises the FTA's efforts to strengthen its institutional capabilities by building future readiness, resilience, and agility in responding to change and anticipating future developments, supported by a clear approach to managing transformation.

This achievement follows the FTA's successful fulfilment, across all its sectors and departments, of the requirements of the strategic and operational frameworks for future readiness and institutional agility. The FTA also achieved advanced results against the criteria of the exceptional, globally accredited model for future readiness and institutional agility, the first of its kind worldwide. According to TIBAI, the model comprises 61 criteria and 1,500 assessment points covering several areas, including future readiness, the development of dynamic and agile capabilities, an agile organisational culture, and agile technology and AI transformation.

H.E. Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director General of the FTA, said:“This accreditation reflects the FTA's efforts and commitment to adopting an integrated institutional approach that enables it to anticipate change and manage transformation efficiently, supporting institutional performance through a clear strategic vision.”

He added:“This achievement marks a significant milestone in the FTA's institutional development. It reinforces a proactive working culture, strengthens the integration of strategic and operational frameworks, and demonstrates the FTA's commitment to applying global best practices, in line with the UAE's aspirations.”

Jasim Al Zarooni, Director of Strategy and Chief Innovation Officer, said:“This accreditation reflects the maturity of the FTA's institutional framework, which it has developed to strengthen its future readiness through the integration of strategic and operational planning, risk management, and future foresight. It also reflects the FTA's efforts to align its policies, processes, and operational systems within an integrated institutional approach.”

About Federal Tax Authority:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperating with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority's website: .