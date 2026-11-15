A disturbing incident in India has raised concerns about public safety after a monkey reportedly attacked a woman outside her own house, biting her multiple times and leaving her with deep wounds. The frightening incident has sparked fresh concerns over increasing monkey attacks in residential areas, with locals claiming that such encounters are becoming increasingly frequent. The woman was reportedly rushed to a hospital following the attack and received medical treatment for her injuries. The incident has left residents worried about the growing threat posed by aggressive monkeys, particularly in areas where people regularly encounter them near their homes.

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Woman Attacked Outside Her Own House

According to reports, the woman was outside her residence when the monkey suddenly attacked her. The animal reportedly bit her several times, causing serious injuries and leaving her in need of immediate medical attention. The attack has particularly alarmed residents because it happened outside the woman's home, a place where people generally expect to feel safe. The incident has also highlighted the risks faced by people going about their everyday activities in areas where monkey encounters have become increasingly common.

Residents Claim Monkey Attacks Are Increasing

Locals reportedly claim that the incident was not an isolated case, alleging that monkey attacks have become more frequent in the area. Residents say women and children are increasingly frightened of stepping outside their homes, particularly because of the possibility of sudden attacks. The growing fear has reportedly disrupted everyday activities, with people worried about their safety while walking outside or carrying out routine household tasks.

Authorities Face Calls For Action

The incident has renewed concerns over the need for effective measures to address the growing problem. Residents have reportedly complained that authorities have yet to take adequate action despite repeated concerns about monkey attacks. The situation has raised questions about public safety and the management of human-wildlife encounters in residential areas. With residents increasingly anxious about their safety, locals are calling for urgent intervention to prevent further attacks and ensure that people can move around their neighbourhoods without fear.