MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> The integration helps Kinjari identify recordings and samples before sending releases to stores, building on existing catalogue protection through MassiveMusic and 7digital.

Kinjari Inc., a music distributor for independent artists and record labels, has added Pex audio identification to its release review process. Kinjari's team now uses the technology to identify recordings and samples that need a closer look before a release is delivered to streaming services and download stores.

Eligible Kinjari releases delivered through MassiveMusic and 7digital already benefit from Pex's catalogue protection. Pex uses audio fingerprints from participating recordings to identify matching uses, including copies that have been sped up, slowed down or pitch-shifted. The new integration brings that same recognition technology into Kinjari's review of incoming releases.

“A match gives our team a specific part of the track to ask about,” said Luke Hebblethwaite, founder and CEO of Kinjari.“If an artist has licensed a vocal, we can ask for the licence. If it's their own recording and they're moving it from another distributor, we can check the original release. It's better to sort that out before the track goes to stores.”

Artists and labels continue to submit releases through their existing Kinjari workflow. Kinjari's review team makes the final decision on whether a release is ready for delivery.

About Kinjari

Kinjari provides music distribution and catalogue management for independent artists and record labels. Its platform combines human release review and store delivery with tools for label approvals, royalty splits and reporting.