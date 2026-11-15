Half of Turkish Firms Track Climate Risk, Few Are Prepared
(MENAFN) Turkish businesses recognize climate threats far more readily than they prepare for them, according to preliminary findings from a global risk consultancy’s 2026 Climate Adaptation Survey. Half of the companies surveyed in Türkiye assess climate-related risks, but only 30% have systematic plans to strengthen their resilience, said Swenja Surminski, managing director of Climate and Sustainability at Marsh.
“We recently conducted a survey of businesses in Türkiye. Initial findings show that half of our respondents assess climate risk. However, only 30% have a systematic plan to take action to improve their resilience,” Surminski told a news agency.
Marsh is a global professional services firm specializing in risk, reinsurance, capital, investment and management consulting. Surminski said the COP31 climate summit is convening as the effects of climate change are felt with growing intensity around the world.
“Timing is now critical when it comes to taking action. I think this COP, as the Turkish presidency has emphasized, is focused on action and implementation. I am very pleased that the insurance industry is part of this dialogue,” she said.
Surminski said insurers hold deep expertise in risk, along with tools and solutions that can help companies confront it. She added that the sector is developing new technologies and helping reduce the risks tied to renewable energy, which supports investment in that field. She also credited the Insurance House initiative with raising the industry’s profile, showcasing possible solutions and building momentum.
Awareness outpaces action
According to Surminski, Marsh works with companies of every size and in many industries, using data analysis and analytical tools to help them identify, understand and manage risk. The Türkiye results, she said, reveal a considerable gap between how aware businesses are of climate risks and how prepared they are to respond.
Marsh aims to do more than flag current and future threats, she said. It also helps companies decide which practical steps to take, direct investment appropriately, prioritize essential actions and adopt a more strategic approach to risk management.
Models must look forward, not just back
Challenges differ across countries and sectors, Surminski said, but the core approach to risk management stays the same. Companies must first pinpoint where their risks originate. Some have yet to measure their exposure at all, she said, leaving them without a clear picture of the potential consequences or financial costs.
“We provide businesses with the support and tools they need to ask themselves, ‘What should I do now? What should I do in one year? What should I do in five years?’ This allows the process to develop into a proper resilience plan. I believe this is essential to ensuring that businesses are not caught unprepared,” she said.
Surminski said climate resilience is also becoming a competitive factor, since investors may want to judge whether a company can withstand future risks.
Marsh’s client base extends beyond the private sector to governments and public institutions, she said. In Türkiye, the firm supports the Turkish Catastrophe Insurance Pool (DASK) with risk analysis and the placement of reinsurance coverage. It also works regularly with cities and municipalities, helping local authorities understand their risks and identify ways to harden their infrastructure.
Risk models, she stressed, cannot rest on historical data alone. They must anticipate what lies ahead. Surminski described this as scenario planning, in which businesses and institutions weigh a range of possible outcomes when building resilience strategies. Organizations should not assume an event is unlikely just because it has never happened before, she said.
“Instead of looking at the past and saying, ‘There has never been a flood here, so there will never be one,’ we need to consider possible outcomes,” she said.
Risk assessment models must therefore be updated to reflect shifting climate conditions, Surminski said. Insurers are already investing in more advanced modeling systems, she noted, and technological progress could make them more effective still.
“I believe technology will also help us. We are becoming increasingly capable of using technology. We are learning from the past because we can examine what has happened over the last 10 years. We can see how the climate is changing,” she said.
“We can now use this information to develop a clearer understanding of what might happen in the future. Artificial intelligence can also play a role in this process by making data much more accessible and accelerating calculations.”
Survey scope
Marsh Risk’s 2026 Climate Adaptation Survey examines how roughly 120 public- and private-sector organizations worldwide are adapting to a changing risk environment. The Türkiye portion, carried out with Ipsos in November 2026, drew on responses from 184 senior executives and business owners.
“We recently conducted a survey of businesses in Türkiye. Initial findings show that half of our respondents assess climate risk. However, only 30% have a systematic plan to take action to improve their resilience,” Surminski told a news agency.
Marsh is a global professional services firm specializing in risk, reinsurance, capital, investment and management consulting. Surminski said the COP31 climate summit is convening as the effects of climate change are felt with growing intensity around the world.
“Timing is now critical when it comes to taking action. I think this COP, as the Turkish presidency has emphasized, is focused on action and implementation. I am very pleased that the insurance industry is part of this dialogue,” she said.
Surminski said insurers hold deep expertise in risk, along with tools and solutions that can help companies confront it. She added that the sector is developing new technologies and helping reduce the risks tied to renewable energy, which supports investment in that field. She also credited the Insurance House initiative with raising the industry’s profile, showcasing possible solutions and building momentum.
Awareness outpaces action
According to Surminski, Marsh works with companies of every size and in many industries, using data analysis and analytical tools to help them identify, understand and manage risk. The Türkiye results, she said, reveal a considerable gap between how aware businesses are of climate risks and how prepared they are to respond.
Marsh aims to do more than flag current and future threats, she said. It also helps companies decide which practical steps to take, direct investment appropriately, prioritize essential actions and adopt a more strategic approach to risk management.
Models must look forward, not just back
Challenges differ across countries and sectors, Surminski said, but the core approach to risk management stays the same. Companies must first pinpoint where their risks originate. Some have yet to measure their exposure at all, she said, leaving them without a clear picture of the potential consequences or financial costs.
“We provide businesses with the support and tools they need to ask themselves, ‘What should I do now? What should I do in one year? What should I do in five years?’ This allows the process to develop into a proper resilience plan. I believe this is essential to ensuring that businesses are not caught unprepared,” she said.
Surminski said climate resilience is also becoming a competitive factor, since investors may want to judge whether a company can withstand future risks.
Marsh’s client base extends beyond the private sector to governments and public institutions, she said. In Türkiye, the firm supports the Turkish Catastrophe Insurance Pool (DASK) with risk analysis and the placement of reinsurance coverage. It also works regularly with cities and municipalities, helping local authorities understand their risks and identify ways to harden their infrastructure.
Risk models, she stressed, cannot rest on historical data alone. They must anticipate what lies ahead. Surminski described this as scenario planning, in which businesses and institutions weigh a range of possible outcomes when building resilience strategies. Organizations should not assume an event is unlikely just because it has never happened before, she said.
“Instead of looking at the past and saying, ‘There has never been a flood here, so there will never be one,’ we need to consider possible outcomes,” she said.
Risk assessment models must therefore be updated to reflect shifting climate conditions, Surminski said. Insurers are already investing in more advanced modeling systems, she noted, and technological progress could make them more effective still.
“I believe technology will also help us. We are becoming increasingly capable of using technology. We are learning from the past because we can examine what has happened over the last 10 years. We can see how the climate is changing,” she said.
“We can now use this information to develop a clearer understanding of what might happen in the future. Artificial intelligence can also play a role in this process by making data much more accessible and accelerating calculations.”
Survey scope
Marsh Risk’s 2026 Climate Adaptation Survey examines how roughly 120 public- and private-sector organizations worldwide are adapting to a changing risk environment. The Türkiye portion, carried out with Ipsos in November 2026, drew on responses from 184 senior executives and business owners.
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