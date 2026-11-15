Sudanese Army Advances Across West Kordofan, Captures Several Areas From RSF
(MENAFN) Sudanese army troops and allied armed groups have taken control of three areas and multiple villages east of Al-Nuhud in West Kordofan state, marking further territorial advances in their ongoing confrontation with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to military sources on Saturday.
The sources confirmed that government forces captured Khamasat, Markab and Umm Oweisha and were continuing their advance toward Al-Nuhud, the state's second-largest city, which remains under RSF control.
Videos circulated on social media by army personnel and allied fighters showed government troops entering Khamasat and Umm Oweisha following the reported military gains.
The paramilitary RSF had not issued an immediate response regarding the latest developments or the reported loss of the three locations.
The advances followed another military development on Friday, when Sudanese officials announced that the army and its allied forces had taken Al-Khuway, located approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Al-Nuhud, after engaging RSF fighters in clashes.
Earlier, on Nov. 7, government troops also captured Ayal Bakhit, situated northwest of Al-Khuway, following confrontations with the paramilitary organization, according to sources familiar with the fighting.
Military operations between the Sudanese army and the RSF have escalated across North, West and South Kordofan since Oct. 25 last year, with the three states witnessing increasingly intense confrontations.
The wider conflict, which began in April 2023, has triggered a devastating humanitarian crisis, claiming tens of thousands of lives and forcing nearly 13 million people from their homes, according to United Nations estimates.
The sources confirmed that government forces captured Khamasat, Markab and Umm Oweisha and were continuing their advance toward Al-Nuhud, the state's second-largest city, which remains under RSF control.
Videos circulated on social media by army personnel and allied fighters showed government troops entering Khamasat and Umm Oweisha following the reported military gains.
The paramilitary RSF had not issued an immediate response regarding the latest developments or the reported loss of the three locations.
The advances followed another military development on Friday, when Sudanese officials announced that the army and its allied forces had taken Al-Khuway, located approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Al-Nuhud, after engaging RSF fighters in clashes.
Earlier, on Nov. 7, government troops also captured Ayal Bakhit, situated northwest of Al-Khuway, following confrontations with the paramilitary organization, according to sources familiar with the fighting.
Military operations between the Sudanese army and the RSF have escalated across North, West and South Kordofan since Oct. 25 last year, with the three states witnessing increasingly intense confrontations.
The wider conflict, which began in April 2023, has triggered a devastating humanitarian crisis, claiming tens of thousands of lives and forcing nearly 13 million people from their homes, according to United Nations estimates.
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