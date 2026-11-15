Marcos, Lula Forge Deeper Trade, Defense, Energy Ties
(MENAFN) Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva committed Saturday to broader cooperation across trade, agriculture, energy and defense, Manila announced, as the Brazilian president made the first state visit to the Philippines by a sitting leader of his country.
The Philippine Presidential Communications Office said the talks focused on widening investment opportunities, generating jobs and reinforcing food and energy security.
Agriculture emerged as a central priority. According to a statement on the presidential office’s Facebook page, Manila is pressing for greater access to Brazilian farming technology and know-how, especially in livestock production, animal health and modern agricultural methods. The aim is to bolster food security and brace for a possible super El Nino.
The leaders also addressed renewable energy, biofuels, education, science and technology, and law enforcement cooperation, the presidential office said.
On defense, both sides weighed potential collaboration in the industry, including joint research, development and possible co-production, as Manila works to build up its domestic defense capabilities.
Lula invited Marcos to travel to Brazil with a large business delegation to pinpoint further openings for trade and investment.
Following the bilateral meeting, the two sides presented signed agreements designed to expand economic cooperation and technology exchanges.
Marcos later hosted a state luncheon in Lula’s honor. In his remarks, he pointed to a shared knack for resourcefulness, likening Brazil’s gambiarra to the Filipino concept of diskarte. Both describe creative problem-solving in the face of hardship.
Marcos voiced confidence that the partnership would yield lasting economic benefits for both countries.
The Philippine Presidential Communications Office said the talks focused on widening investment opportunities, generating jobs and reinforcing food and energy security.
Agriculture emerged as a central priority. According to a statement on the presidential office’s Facebook page, Manila is pressing for greater access to Brazilian farming technology and know-how, especially in livestock production, animal health and modern agricultural methods. The aim is to bolster food security and brace for a possible super El Nino.
The leaders also addressed renewable energy, biofuels, education, science and technology, and law enforcement cooperation, the presidential office said.
On defense, both sides weighed potential collaboration in the industry, including joint research, development and possible co-production, as Manila works to build up its domestic defense capabilities.
Lula invited Marcos to travel to Brazil with a large business delegation to pinpoint further openings for trade and investment.
Following the bilateral meeting, the two sides presented signed agreements designed to expand economic cooperation and technology exchanges.
Marcos later hosted a state luncheon in Lula’s honor. In his remarks, he pointed to a shared knack for resourcefulness, likening Brazil’s gambiarra to the Filipino concept of diskarte. Both describe creative problem-solving in the face of hardship.
Marcos voiced confidence that the partnership would yield lasting economic benefits for both countries.
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