Leaders Descend on Manila as ASEAN Summit Opens With Over 100 Deals
(MENAFN) Southeast Asian leaders and global dignitaries began landing in Manila on Saturday, the eve of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit and its related meetings, with more than 100 outcome documents expected by the time it closes.
The three-day gathering, chaired by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., will center on regional security, economic integration and cooperation with outside partners.
Who has arrived
According to the Philippines’ ASEAN chairmanship, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung were among the first to touch down. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hang Chuon Naron have also arrived.
At least 19 world leaders and heads of international institutions are expected to attend, the Philippine Foreign Affairs Department said. US President Donald Trump is due to join a special ASEAN-US summit on Nov. 17.
Digital trade pact signed ahead of talks
Before the formal proceedings, ministers from ASEAN’s 11 member states signed the Digital Economy Framework Agreement on Saturday, according to the state-run Philippine news agency. The pact is designed to ease cross-border digital trade and electronic payments, and to strengthen data protection and cybersecurity cooperation.
Handover to Singapore
More than 100 outcome documents are anticipated, spanning security, trade, investment and regional cooperation. The Philippines will formally pass ASEAN’s rotating chairmanship to Singapore at the closing ceremony on Tuesday.
The three-day gathering, chaired by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., will center on regional security, economic integration and cooperation with outside partners.
Who has arrived
According to the Philippines’ ASEAN chairmanship, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung were among the first to touch down. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hang Chuon Naron have also arrived.
At least 19 world leaders and heads of international institutions are expected to attend, the Philippine Foreign Affairs Department said. US President Donald Trump is due to join a special ASEAN-US summit on Nov. 17.
Digital trade pact signed ahead of talks
Before the formal proceedings, ministers from ASEAN’s 11 member states signed the Digital Economy Framework Agreement on Saturday, according to the state-run Philippine news agency. The pact is designed to ease cross-border digital trade and electronic payments, and to strengthen data protection and cybersecurity cooperation.
Handover to Singapore
More than 100 outcome documents are anticipated, spanning security, trade, investment and regional cooperation. The Philippines will formally pass ASEAN’s rotating chairmanship to Singapore at the closing ceremony on Tuesday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment