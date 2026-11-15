Iraqi Premier Dismisses Nine Officials Over Fuel Smuggling Case
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has dismissed nine security and administrative officials and directed authorities to refer everyone implicated in a fuel smuggling operation in Babil province to the judiciary, according to reports on Saturday.
Al-Zaidi convened an emergency security meeting to examine the findings of an investigative committee tasked with looking into illegal fuel activities in Jurf al-Nasr, an area in northern Babil, armed forces spokesperson Sabah al-Numan said.
The investigation confirmed information previously presented in a federal intelligence report concerning fuel smuggling. It also established that oil refineries were operating in the area and uncovered documented cases of manipulation, according to the spokesperson.
The dismissals affected several senior officials, including Babil's police chief, the head of police operations in northern Babil and provincial directors overseeing the Interior Ministry's intelligence and counterterrorism department, the National Security Service, the Defense Ministry's intelligence and security department, and the intelligence service.
The officials removed from their positions also included the commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Babil, the head of the Interior Ministry's 6th Energy Police Brigade and the director of the Oil Ministry's Oil Pipelines Company.
In addition to the dismissals, al-Zaidi instructed provincial operations commanders, police leaders and heads of security and intelligence agencies to assume direct responsibility for preventing oil smuggling within their respective areas. He called for stronger monitoring and enhanced security arrangements, warning that officials who neglected their responsibilities would face accountability.
“There will not be an inch of Iraq where smuggling is allowed to continue, from Zakho to Basra,” he said.
Al-Zaidi convened an emergency security meeting to examine the findings of an investigative committee tasked with looking into illegal fuel activities in Jurf al-Nasr, an area in northern Babil, armed forces spokesperson Sabah al-Numan said.
The investigation confirmed information previously presented in a federal intelligence report concerning fuel smuggling. It also established that oil refineries were operating in the area and uncovered documented cases of manipulation, according to the spokesperson.
The dismissals affected several senior officials, including Babil's police chief, the head of police operations in northern Babil and provincial directors overseeing the Interior Ministry's intelligence and counterterrorism department, the National Security Service, the Defense Ministry's intelligence and security department, and the intelligence service.
The officials removed from their positions also included the commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Babil, the head of the Interior Ministry's 6th Energy Police Brigade and the director of the Oil Ministry's Oil Pipelines Company.
In addition to the dismissals, al-Zaidi instructed provincial operations commanders, police leaders and heads of security and intelligence agencies to assume direct responsibility for preventing oil smuggling within their respective areas. He called for stronger monitoring and enhanced security arrangements, warning that officials who neglected their responsibilities would face accountability.
“There will not be an inch of Iraq where smuggling is allowed to continue, from Zakho to Basra,” he said.
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