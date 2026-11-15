Israeli Occupiers Assault Olive Pickers in West Bank, Farmer Detained
(MENAFN) Israeli occupiers assaulted Palestinian olive pickers in at least three separate incidents across the occupied West Bank on Saturday, while Israeli forces detained a farmer as he plowed his own land, according to local sources and a rights group.
In Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, occupiers attacked farmers in the Khallat Abu Huwan area, the official Palestinian news agency reported, citing local sources. The occupiers drove the pickers off the land after taking the equipment and mats they used for the harvest, those sources said.
In nearby Salem, olive trees ignited after Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters at farmers to stop them from picking, a correspondent for a Turkish news agency reported. Nablus municipal firefighters put out the blaze, which damaged several trees, according to the correspondent.
Further south, two Palestinian men were wounded after occupiers beat them while they harvested olives north of Ramallah, local sources told the same news agency. The attack occurred in the Wadi al-Zaytoun area near the Israeli military checkpoint of Ein Siniya, and the occupiers also took the keys to a vehicle, the sources said. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its Ramallah crews treated both men and took them to a hospital.
Farmer detained in Hebron area
In the southern West Bank, Israeli forces arrested farmer Bader Mohammed al-Adra while he plowed his land in the Deirat area, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Al-Baidar human rights organization confirmed the arrest in a statement.
The group said farmers east of Yatta face ongoing harassment and Israeli restrictions that limit their access to their land. It warned that targeting farmers at work endangers their livelihoods and makes it harder for them to keep their land, and said that arresting farmers while they plow violates their right to work and use their property.
Al-Baidar demanded the release of al-Adra and an end to measures targeting farmers. It also urged local and international rights groups to monitor conditions in Deirat and document violations against residents.
Violence escalating since Gaza war
Attacks by the Israeli army and Israeli occupiers on Palestinians and their property in the West Bank have intensified since Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023. They include killings, arrests, demolitions of homes and other structures, arson and the destruction of farmland, alongside settlement expansion and the displacement of residents.
Palestinians warn that these practices are paving the way for Israel’s formal annexation of the West Bank, undermining prospects for an independent Palestinian state under relevant UN resolutions.
In Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, occupiers attacked farmers in the Khallat Abu Huwan area, the official Palestinian news agency reported, citing local sources. The occupiers drove the pickers off the land after taking the equipment and mats they used for the harvest, those sources said.
In nearby Salem, olive trees ignited after Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters at farmers to stop them from picking, a correspondent for a Turkish news agency reported. Nablus municipal firefighters put out the blaze, which damaged several trees, according to the correspondent.
Further south, two Palestinian men were wounded after occupiers beat them while they harvested olives north of Ramallah, local sources told the same news agency. The attack occurred in the Wadi al-Zaytoun area near the Israeli military checkpoint of Ein Siniya, and the occupiers also took the keys to a vehicle, the sources said. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its Ramallah crews treated both men and took them to a hospital.
Farmer detained in Hebron area
In the southern West Bank, Israeli forces arrested farmer Bader Mohammed al-Adra while he plowed his land in the Deirat area, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Al-Baidar human rights organization confirmed the arrest in a statement.
The group said farmers east of Yatta face ongoing harassment and Israeli restrictions that limit their access to their land. It warned that targeting farmers at work endangers their livelihoods and makes it harder for them to keep their land, and said that arresting farmers while they plow violates their right to work and use their property.
Al-Baidar demanded the release of al-Adra and an end to measures targeting farmers. It also urged local and international rights groups to monitor conditions in Deirat and document violations against residents.
Violence escalating since Gaza war
Attacks by the Israeli army and Israeli occupiers on Palestinians and their property in the West Bank have intensified since Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023. They include killings, arrests, demolitions of homes and other structures, arson and the destruction of farmland, alongside settlement expansion and the displacement of residents.
Palestinians warn that these practices are paving the way for Israel’s formal annexation of the West Bank, undermining prospects for an independent Palestinian state under relevant UN resolutions.
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