Bowen Urges COP31 to Prove Global Climate Cooperation Remains Effective
(MENAFN) Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen has called on COP31 to demonstrate the continued effectiveness of international cooperation, describing the global situation as a “polycrisis” driven by armed conflicts, energy insecurity and increasing living costs.
Speaking during a news conference in Antalya on Saturday, Bowen said the climate summit must produce meaningful results that reinforce confidence in multilateral cooperation and demonstrate that governments remain committed to advancing renewable energy.
He explained that a successful conference should deliver a strong signal to businesses worldwide that public authorities will continue supporting the clean energy transition, encouraging companies to maintain and expand their investments in renewable energy technologies.
“A successful COP31 is one which provides a real message to the world that, one, multilateralism is working. Two, to boardrooms around the world that they should keep investing in renewable energy because governments around the world will back them,” he said.
Bowen also emphasized the importance of reaffirming international commitments to keeping global temperature increases within the 1.5-degree Celsius limit established under the Paris Agreement.
“So it's a message to boardrooms to invest and to livingrooms that there's hope,” Bowen said.
Highlighting the numerous challenges facing governments and societies, the Australian minister pointed to ongoing wars, climate-related threats, rising living expenses and concerns over energy security. He also highlighted the increasing electricity requirements of data centers, noting that the combination of these pressures is placing additional economic and social burdens on countries and communities.
Speaking during a news conference in Antalya on Saturday, Bowen said the climate summit must produce meaningful results that reinforce confidence in multilateral cooperation and demonstrate that governments remain committed to advancing renewable energy.
He explained that a successful conference should deliver a strong signal to businesses worldwide that public authorities will continue supporting the clean energy transition, encouraging companies to maintain and expand their investments in renewable energy technologies.
“A successful COP31 is one which provides a real message to the world that, one, multilateralism is working. Two, to boardrooms around the world that they should keep investing in renewable energy because governments around the world will back them,” he said.
Bowen also emphasized the importance of reaffirming international commitments to keeping global temperature increases within the 1.5-degree Celsius limit established under the Paris Agreement.
“So it's a message to boardrooms to invest and to livingrooms that there's hope,” Bowen said.
Highlighting the numerous challenges facing governments and societies, the Australian minister pointed to ongoing wars, climate-related threats, rising living expenses and concerns over energy security. He also highlighted the increasing electricity requirements of data centers, noting that the combination of these pressures is placing additional economic and social burdens on countries and communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment