71 Percent of Europeans Back EU Army as Trust in US Shield Erodes
(MENAFN) Seven in 10 Europeans now want a single EU army, a new survey shows, as doubts mount over how far Washington’s security guarantees can be trusted.
The 2026 Trends report from the security think tank GLOBSEC found 71% support for the proposal. Backing was strongest in Romania at 82%, followed by Lithuania at 78% and France at 75%. Poland and Bulgaria registered roughly 70%. Germany, long wary of deeper European defense integration, came in at 69%.
The poll spanned 14 transatlantic countries: 11 EU member states, Ukraine, the UK and the US.
Europe wants more defense power, but not without NATO
Respondents largely framed a stronger Europe as a complement to NATO, not a replacement for it. In EU countries, 78% backed building up the bloc’s own defense capabilities alongside the alliance, and 77% of respondents in NATO member states said they would vote to stay in it.
Appetite for readiness extended to conscription. In countries without it, 64% favored bringing it back, with the Czech Republic, France, Germany and Slovakia the most supportive.
More than 80% said European nations should shoulder more responsibility for their own security if the US scales back its role. Some 60% backed higher defense spending, and a similar share said they would personally defend their country if attacked.
Confidence in Europe’s ability to protect itself, however, is thin. Only half believe the continent could guarantee its security without strong US backing, and just one-third consider their own country ready for a major crisis or war.
US viewed as a threat by over a third
Tensions with Washington are also visible. More than one-third of European respondents see the US as a security threat to their country, a share that topped half in Germany. A further 73% hold negative views of US military interventions abroad, including those in Iran and Venezuela.
Even so, over three-quarters still regard the US role in European security as important. Support for keeping US troops in Europe outweighed opposition in every surveyed country except Bulgaria.
Russia remains top threat; Ukraine seen as vital
Six in 10 respondents said Ukraine’s security matters to their own country’s, and a similar share backed continued aid to Kyiv. More than two-thirds named Russia as a threat, and information manipulation ranked among the most serious Russia-linked dangers. Yet over one-third still accepted the Kremlin narrative that the West provoked Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The survey also pointed to deep discontent with democratic governance: just 8% of respondents rated their country’s democracy as fully functioning.
The 2026 Trends report from the security think tank GLOBSEC found 71% support for the proposal. Backing was strongest in Romania at 82%, followed by Lithuania at 78% and France at 75%. Poland and Bulgaria registered roughly 70%. Germany, long wary of deeper European defense integration, came in at 69%.
The poll spanned 14 transatlantic countries: 11 EU member states, Ukraine, the UK and the US.
Europe wants more defense power, but not without NATO
Respondents largely framed a stronger Europe as a complement to NATO, not a replacement for it. In EU countries, 78% backed building up the bloc’s own defense capabilities alongside the alliance, and 77% of respondents in NATO member states said they would vote to stay in it.
Appetite for readiness extended to conscription. In countries without it, 64% favored bringing it back, with the Czech Republic, France, Germany and Slovakia the most supportive.
More than 80% said European nations should shoulder more responsibility for their own security if the US scales back its role. Some 60% backed higher defense spending, and a similar share said they would personally defend their country if attacked.
Confidence in Europe’s ability to protect itself, however, is thin. Only half believe the continent could guarantee its security without strong US backing, and just one-third consider their own country ready for a major crisis or war.
US viewed as a threat by over a third
Tensions with Washington are also visible. More than one-third of European respondents see the US as a security threat to their country, a share that topped half in Germany. A further 73% hold negative views of US military interventions abroad, including those in Iran and Venezuela.
Even so, over three-quarters still regard the US role in European security as important. Support for keeping US troops in Europe outweighed opposition in every surveyed country except Bulgaria.
Russia remains top threat; Ukraine seen as vital
Six in 10 respondents said Ukraine’s security matters to their own country’s, and a similar share backed continued aid to Kyiv. More than two-thirds named Russia as a threat, and information manipulation ranked among the most serious Russia-linked dangers. Yet over one-third still accepted the Kremlin narrative that the West provoked Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The survey also pointed to deep discontent with democratic governance: just 8% of respondents rated their country’s democracy as fully functioning.
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