Car Explosion Kills Girl, Another Person in Rural Damascus
(MENAFN) Two people, including a young girl, were killed and another individual sustained injuries after an explosive device detonated inside a vehicle in Jaramana, located in the Damascus countryside, according to reports on Saturday.
Syrian Internal Security Forces confirmed that the explosion resulted from a bomb that had been placed inside the car before it detonated.
Authorities have not yet identified those responsible for planting the explosive device, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
Following the explosion, security personnel sealed off the affected area and initiated an investigation to determine the details of the attack and identify those involved.
Syrian Internal Security Forces confirmed that the explosion resulted from a bomb that had been placed inside the car before it detonated.
Authorities have not yet identified those responsible for planting the explosive device, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
Following the explosion, security personnel sealed off the affected area and initiated an investigation to determine the details of the attack and identify those involved.
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