Peltola Extends Alaska Senate Lead as Colorado Republicans Lose House Seat
(MENAFN) Democratic candidate Mary Peltola expanded her advantage over Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska's Senate contest on Saturday, while Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, a prominent ally of President Donald Trump, lost her Colorado House seat as election officials continued processing ballots nearly two weeks after the US midterm elections.
Peltola, who previously served in the House of Representatives, increased her margin over Sullivan to 10,412 votes, compared with a lead of 5,800 votes recorded the previous day, according to reports.
With roughly 96% of ballots counted, Peltola had accumulated 138,240 votes, representing 49.84% of the total. Sullivan had received 127,828 votes, equivalent to 46.09%.
A third contender, Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., whose name matches that of the Republican incumbent, collected 4,560 votes. This brought the combined number of votes received by the two candidates named Sullivan to 132,388, leaving them collectively 5,852 votes behind Peltola.
President Donald Trump has alleged that Democrats engaged in electoral manipulation, accusing them of putting Sullivan Jr. into the race to create confusion among voters and weaken the incumbent Republican's position.
The latest ballot update included approximately 22,500 additional votes, further increasing Peltola's margin in Alaska's Senate contest, which remains the only undecided Senate race from the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
However, the race has not yet been officially called, and Peltola remains below the 50% threshold needed to secure an outright victory under Alaska's ranked-choice election rules.
Should no candidate surpass half of the first-choice votes, election authorities will proceed with a ranked-choice count on Nov. 18. During this process, votes belonging to eliminated candidates will be transferred according to voters' alternative preferences.
Peltola, who previously served in the House of Representatives, increased her margin over Sullivan to 10,412 votes, compared with a lead of 5,800 votes recorded the previous day, according to reports.
With roughly 96% of ballots counted, Peltola had accumulated 138,240 votes, representing 49.84% of the total. Sullivan had received 127,828 votes, equivalent to 46.09%.
A third contender, Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., whose name matches that of the Republican incumbent, collected 4,560 votes. This brought the combined number of votes received by the two candidates named Sullivan to 132,388, leaving them collectively 5,852 votes behind Peltola.
President Donald Trump has alleged that Democrats engaged in electoral manipulation, accusing them of putting Sullivan Jr. into the race to create confusion among voters and weaken the incumbent Republican's position.
The latest ballot update included approximately 22,500 additional votes, further increasing Peltola's margin in Alaska's Senate contest, which remains the only undecided Senate race from the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
However, the race has not yet been officially called, and Peltola remains below the 50% threshold needed to secure an outright victory under Alaska's ranked-choice election rules.
Should no candidate surpass half of the first-choice votes, election authorities will proceed with a ranked-choice count on Nov. 18. During this process, votes belonging to eliminated candidates will be transferred according to voters' alternative preferences.
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