Macron Lands in Cambodia: First French Presidential Visit Since 1993
(MENAFN) Emmanuel Macron touched down in Cambodia on Saturday for a state visit and the 20th Francophonie Summit, pushing to deepen trade and investment ties with the Southeast Asian nation.
Traveling with first lady Brigitte Macron, the French president becomes the first to visit Cambodia since Francois Mitterrand in 1993.
In a post on X, the US social media company, Macron said his trips to Cambodia and Malaysia are meant to safeguard French jobs, unlock new markets and cut economic dependence.
“In Cambodia, I am coming with business leaders to open up new markets, drawing on the French-speaking world that brings us closer together,” he said.
He pointed to Cambodia’s appetite for French know-how, citing Rungis, the wholesale food market near Paris, as a model for developing its own market.
Macron will also stand alongside King Norodom Sihamoni to inaugurate the restored West Mebon temple at Angkor, capping 14 years of joint Franco-Cambodian restoration work.
Separately, the International Organisation of La Francophonie said on X that its 48th Ministerial Conference opened Saturday in Phnom Penh, chaired by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn. Officials are reviewing political and cooperation issues ahead of the Nov. 15-16 summit.
The Francophonie grouping promotes French-language cooperation, education, cultural exchange and economic partnerships among its members.
Traveling with first lady Brigitte Macron, the French president becomes the first to visit Cambodia since Francois Mitterrand in 1993.
In a post on X, the US social media company, Macron said his trips to Cambodia and Malaysia are meant to safeguard French jobs, unlock new markets and cut economic dependence.
“In Cambodia, I am coming with business leaders to open up new markets, drawing on the French-speaking world that brings us closer together,” he said.
He pointed to Cambodia’s appetite for French know-how, citing Rungis, the wholesale food market near Paris, as a model for developing its own market.
Macron will also stand alongside King Norodom Sihamoni to inaugurate the restored West Mebon temple at Angkor, capping 14 years of joint Franco-Cambodian restoration work.
Separately, the International Organisation of La Francophonie said on X that its 48th Ministerial Conference opened Saturday in Phnom Penh, chaired by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn. Officials are reviewing political and cooperation issues ahead of the Nov. 15-16 summit.
The Francophonie grouping promotes French-language cooperation, education, cultural exchange and economic partnerships among its members.
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