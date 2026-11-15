TRNC Leader Calls Flag Burning an Attack on Turkish National Honor
(MENAFN) Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Unal Ustel has strongly denounced the burning of Turkish and TRNC flags by Greek Cypriot youths during demonstrations in the Greek Cypriot Administration, describing the incident as an insult to the dignity and honor of the Turkish nation.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Ustel said the demonstrations marking the anniversary of the TRNC's establishment featured hateful and hostile messages targeting Turkish Cypriots and their homeland, Türkiye. He argued that such behavior reflected an attitude that the Greek Cypriot Administration had promoted over an extended period.
Ustel also pointed out that teachers and members of parliament had participated in the demonstrations, accusing the authorities of allowing educational institutions to become platforms for spreading animosity. He said encouraging young people to repeat inflammatory slogans and directing hostility toward Turkish Cypriots represented an intentional approach for which the Greek Cypriot Administration must take responsibility.
Reacting to the destruction of the Turkish and TRNC flags, the prime minister reaffirmed his government's determination to defend national symbols and the rights of Turkish Cypriots, stating: "Our stance is clear and resolute in the face of any attack on the values, flag and existence of the Turkish Cypriot people and the Turkish nation. We will always and under all circumstances protect the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people and their motherland, Türkiye, the sacred symbols of our freedom and the honor of our nation. Let this be clearly understood."
In a statement issued on Saturday, Ustel said the demonstrations marking the anniversary of the TRNC's establishment featured hateful and hostile messages targeting Turkish Cypriots and their homeland, Türkiye. He argued that such behavior reflected an attitude that the Greek Cypriot Administration had promoted over an extended period.
Ustel also pointed out that teachers and members of parliament had participated in the demonstrations, accusing the authorities of allowing educational institutions to become platforms for spreading animosity. He said encouraging young people to repeat inflammatory slogans and directing hostility toward Turkish Cypriots represented an intentional approach for which the Greek Cypriot Administration must take responsibility.
Reacting to the destruction of the Turkish and TRNC flags, the prime minister reaffirmed his government's determination to defend national symbols and the rights of Turkish Cypriots, stating: "Our stance is clear and resolute in the face of any attack on the values, flag and existence of the Turkish Cypriot people and the Turkish nation. We will always and under all circumstances protect the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people and their motherland, Türkiye, the sacred symbols of our freedom and the honor of our nation. Let this be clearly understood."
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