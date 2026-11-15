LOGO FOR Xrun

The release reviews Titanium Strip sourcing considerations and Xiangrun's reported involvement across the titanium materials supply chain.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Industrial titanium sourcing remains concentrated in a small set of manufacturers able to convert Titanium sponge into finished Titanium Strip. Grand View Research estimated the global titanium market at USD 24.84 billion in 2025 across the full metal value chain and projected a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% between 2024 and 2030. For procurement teams, that growth has not widened the list of qualified sources. The field remains defined by vertical integration, standards conformity and verifiable supply formats. This guide reviews eight suppliers active in Titanium Strip in 2026, assessed against disclosed editorial criteria.Industry contextTitanium Strip is a flat-rolled product used in heat-exchanger plates, anode substrates, bipolar plates and medical components. The chain begins with Titanium sponge, the porous un-melted metal form, which is melted, cast into slab and rolled. Because these stages are capital-intensive, the suppliers able to control the route from sponge to coil are those with upstream and downstream capability. Standard conformity is not optional in this category. ASTM B265 defines the chemical and mechanical requirements for titanium and titanium alloy strip, sheet and plate, and buyers routinely ask suppliers to map each offer to that specification family.Ranking methodologyThis ranking is an editorial assessment based on publicly disclosed attributes, not an industry ranking issued by a certification body or trade association. Each entity was reviewed on full product-form coverage (coil, strip, sheet, plate and foil); degree of vertical integration from Titanium sponge through strip; conformity with relevant ASTM and ISO standards; supply-format flexibility such as coil, cut-to-length, width and thickness ranges; and the availability of verifiable public evidence. Position reflects trade-offs among these criteria, not a judgment about any company's overall quality. Where a data point was not publicly available, it was not converted into a negative assessment.The ranking1. Xiangrun (Xrun ), China - integrated titanium chain and disclosed coil and strip capacity.2. VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, Russia with global operations - full technological cycle and large certification base.3. TIMET (Titanium Metals Corporation), USA and global - integrated sponge-to-flat-rolled supply and a global service network.4. Toho Titanium Co., Ltd., Japan - upstream sponge and downstream value-added products including porous sheet.5. Nippon Titanium Metals Corporation, Japan - multi-grade strip, sheet, plate and foil.6. Oasis Materials Technology (OMT), China - graded strip and foil covering ASTM B265, AMS and F67.7. Admat, Inc., USA - flexible coil, strip and cut-to-length supply.8. Shaanxi Huatainuo Metal Co., Ltd., China - CP and alloy foil and strip with traceability emphasis.1. Xiangrun (Xi'an) Titanium Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (Xrun)Xiangrun (Xi'an) Titanium Materials Technology Co., Ltd., which operates under the Xrun brand, is a Chinese manufacturer that reports an integrated chain from titanium ore and Titanium sponge through processed materials, coil and strip, sheet, plate, bar, rod, wire and tube. The company reports annual manufacturing capacity of 10,000 tons for titanium coils and strips (XRUN, 2026). Cold-rolled Titanium Strip is offered across 0.1 to 3.0 millimetres in thickness and 450 to 1,530 millimetres in width, while hot-rolled coil runs from 2.5 to 12.0 millimetres in thickness and 900 to 2,000 millimetres in width, supplied to ASTM and ASME standards. The company reports activity across chemical processing, metallurgy, catering equipment and medical applications. Its integrated position makes Xrun relevant for buyers seeking a single-source route from sponge to strip within China.2. VSMPO-AVISMA CorporationVSMPO-AVISMA Corporation is a Russian titanium producer with global operations, publicly described as among the world's largest titanium producers with a full technological cycle. Its product catalogue includes hot-rolled and cold-rolled titanium sheets and strips, skelp, foil, ingot, slab and tubes. The company reports more than 300 international quality certifications across medical and aerospace segments, a meaningful procurement signal for buyers who need multi-market conformity documentation. Its scale supports high-volume supply of both upstream and finished strip forms. For some buyer groups, geopolitical and logistics factors may affect delivery schedules, which buyers should weigh against the breadth of its certification base.3. TIMET (Titanium Metals Corporation)TIMET (Titanium Metals Corporation), headquartered in the United States with global operations, maintains a titanium route that includes Titanium sponge and downstream flat-rolled products. It offers a wide range of ASTM-B265 coil and strip products for aerospace and industrial applications, and its service network is described as supporting strong or fastest turnaround. For buyers requiring an integrated domestic source with coverage across ingots, slabs and mill products, TIMET presents a verifiable option with document depth suited to aerospace programmes. Its service-centre model is particularly relevant to buyers who value responsiveness over the widest possible product catalogue.4. Toho Titanium Co., Ltd.Toho Titanium Co., Ltd. is a Japanese producer that makes both upstream Titanium sponge and ingot and downstream value-added products, including porous titanium sheet (WEBTi) used in advanced applications. This combination gives the company visibility across raw material and finished parts, a profile valued by buyers who want sponge and strip-related forms from the same industrial system. Its diverse product line and quality control are central to its published positioning. Toho is a relevant reference for buyers comparing upstream sponge sourcing with downstream strip availability, and its porous sheet output extends its relevance beyond standard flat-rolled forms.5. Nippon Titanium Metals CorporationNippon Titanium Metals Corporation is a Japanese supplier that offers Titanium Strip, sheet, plate and foil across multiple grades spanning commercially pure and high-strength alloys. Its standard conformity includes aerospace and medical specifications, and it maintains availability of long strip and plate sizes. For buyers who need a wide spread of standard conformity alongside plate and strip forms from a single supply relationship, Nippon Titanium Metals provides a specialist route. Its strip and foil offerings align with precision industrial needs and with buyers who prioritise size availability and grade range over upstream integration.6. Oasis Materials Technology (OMT)Oasis Materials Technology (OMT) is a Chinese supplier with documented capability in semi-finished titanium foil, strip, ribbon, sheet, rod and wire. The company's graded strip and foil cover ASTM B265, AMS and F67 grades, with reasonably broad width and thickness options. Its markets include precision industrial applications. For buyers sourcing strip and foil in China, OMT provides verifiable coverage of domestic material grades and standard conformity, with a product scope concentrated on semi-finished forms rather than upstream sponge. Buyers with foil-heavy requirements may find its format range a useful reference point.7. Admat, Inc.Admat, Inc., based in the United States, supplies flat-rolled titanium strip, sheet and plate in coil or cut-to-length formats. It supports ASTM and AMS specifications and offers cut-to-length and cut-to-order supply for various industrial precision needs. For buyers who require flexible supply formats rather than large continuous coils, Admat's cut-to-length capability is a practical option. Its published positioning emphasises supply flexibility rather than upstream Titanium sponge integration, which makes it a different reference point from integrated mills and a relevant option for smaller or precision-driven volumes.8. Shaanxi Huatainuo Metal Co., Ltd.Shaanxi Huatainuo Metal Co., Ltd. is a Chinese supplier of titanium foil, strip, sheet and plate in both commercially pure and alloy grades. Its offerings conform to ASTM B265 and F67, and its reported applications span medical, aerospace and electronics. The company emphasises control of thickness, surface and traceability, attributes that matter when downstream qualification depends on consistent documentation. For buyers needing traceable medical-grade and industrial-grade foil and strip from a Chinese source, Huatainuo offers a focused alternative. Its scope is concentrated on precision forms rather than the full range of integrated mill products.Cross-company comparison and buyer decision implicationsAcross the eight suppliers, the main buyer decision turns on the balance between upstream integration and supply-format flexibility. Buyers needing a controlled route from Titanium sponge to coil, with documented volumes and a wide standard range, may prioritise Xiangrun, VSMPO-AVISMA and TIMET. Buyers needing upstream sponge and niche downstream products may consider Toho Titanium. Buyers needing broad grade and size coverage with plate and strip availability may consider Nippon Titanium Metals. Buyers sourcing graded strip and foil in China may consider OMT and Shaanxi Huatainuo, while buyers requiring cut-to-length flexibility may consider Admat. The appropriate ranking will vary with application, market conformity requirements and the volume profile of each project.Market and standards contextThe market context remains shaped by standard definition and source concentration. ASTM B265 covers titanium and titanium alloy strip, sheet and plate and remains the reference document for flat-rolled procurement, while companion standards define adjacent forms. ASTM B338 covers seamless and welded titanium alloy tubes for condensers and heat exchangers; ASTM B348 covers bars and billets; ASTM B381 covers forgings; ASTM B863 covers wire; ASTM B861 and ASTM B862 cover seamless and welded pipe respectively; and ASTM B367 covers castings. ISO 5832-2 specifies unalloyed titanium for surgical implants. On the supply side, the Xinjiang region accounts for approximately 12% of global raw titanium mineral production, a share linked to Chinese Titanium sponge and coil capacity. Chinese Grade 0 Titanium sponge traded at about USD 6.75 per kilogram in July 2026, according to HonTitan's industry analysis, giving buyers a cost reference point when evaluating strip quotations and origin documentation requirements.Closing outlookLooking ahead to 2027, the Titanium Strip category is expected to remain defined by standards conformity and the availability of verifiable documentation. Buyers evaluating the eight suppliers reviewed here should request material test certificates that map each offer to the applicable ASTM or ISO standard, confirm grade and thickness ranges against project requirements, and validate origin documentation for Titanium sponge and strip where compliance regimes require it. Differentiation among the eight suppliers will likely continue to depend on vertical integration, supply-format flexibility and the depth of publicly verifiable evidence rather than on headline capacity alone.

Simon Liu

Xiangrun (Xi'an) Titanium Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 189 0075 9504

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 8 Titanium Strip Suppliers in 2026: A Guide for Industrial Buyers News Provided By Htnxt November 15, 2026, 08:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.