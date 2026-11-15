Israeli Strikes on Gaza Kill 2 Palestinians, Wound 7
(MENAFN) Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday killed two Palestinians and injured seven others, deepening the toll of a truce in effect since Oct. 10, 2025 that Tel Aviv continues to breach daily.
A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told a news agency that an Israeli strike on the Al-Saftawi area of northern Gaza killed two people and injured three. Eyewitnesses told the agency that an Israeli drone fired two missiles at Palestinians near the Abu Sharakh roundabout in the same area.
Elsewhere in the north, Israeli army fire struck a Palestinian in the shoulder in the Al-Sudaniya area, medical sources told the agency.
Local sources said Israeli drones dropped bombs on homes and other buildings near Israeli-controlled zones east of Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood. They added that Israeli military vehicles raked homes and displacement tents east of Tuffah with heavy fire.
In the south, a medical source at Nasser Hospital reported that Israeli gunfire moderately wounded a Palestinian in the hand in Khan Younis. Another Palestinian was hit by army fire in the Ard al-Manga area of Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, according to medical sources. Local sources said Israeli military vehicles fired toward areas east and south of the city. Israeli forces also fired on several parts of Khan Younis on Saturday morning and shelled its northeastern districts.
In central Gaza, eyewitnesses said Israeli artillery pounded areas east and north of the Bureij refugee camp. Medical sources told the agency that Israeli forces shot a Palestinian girl in the foot in Block 9 of the camp, describing her injury as moderate.
As of Saturday, Israeli violations of the ceasefire had killed 1,643 Palestinians and wounded 5,964, according to the latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, most of them women and children. The fighting has destroyed roughly 90% of the territory’s infrastructure, and the UN puts reconstruction costs at about $71.4 billion.
A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told a news agency that an Israeli strike on the Al-Saftawi area of northern Gaza killed two people and injured three. Eyewitnesses told the agency that an Israeli drone fired two missiles at Palestinians near the Abu Sharakh roundabout in the same area.
Elsewhere in the north, Israeli army fire struck a Palestinian in the shoulder in the Al-Sudaniya area, medical sources told the agency.
Local sources said Israeli drones dropped bombs on homes and other buildings near Israeli-controlled zones east of Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood. They added that Israeli military vehicles raked homes and displacement tents east of Tuffah with heavy fire.
In the south, a medical source at Nasser Hospital reported that Israeli gunfire moderately wounded a Palestinian in the hand in Khan Younis. Another Palestinian was hit by army fire in the Ard al-Manga area of Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, according to medical sources. Local sources said Israeli military vehicles fired toward areas east and south of the city. Israeli forces also fired on several parts of Khan Younis on Saturday morning and shelled its northeastern districts.
In central Gaza, eyewitnesses said Israeli artillery pounded areas east and north of the Bureij refugee camp. Medical sources told the agency that Israeli forces shot a Palestinian girl in the foot in Block 9 of the camp, describing her injury as moderate.
As of Saturday, Israeli violations of the ceasefire had killed 1,643 Palestinians and wounded 5,964, according to the latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, most of them women and children. The fighting has destroyed roughly 90% of the territory’s infrastructure, and the UN puts reconstruction costs at about $71.4 billion.
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