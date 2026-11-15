MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 15 (IANS) BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao said on Sunday that Telangana was founded on the principle of self-respect, but it seemed that Congress and BJP would never be able to comprehend it.

“Dignity of office seems like a rare trait with Telangana Congress & BJP leaders CM acting like a body guard of Gandhis, PCC president & Minister running behind Rahul Gandhi's bike like errand boys,” he said in a post on 'X'.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader was reacting to the scenes witnessed at Saturday's event in Hyderabad, where Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi led a bike rally with gig workers.

Rama Rao also slammed the state leaders of the BJP.“Likewise Union Minister and BJP state president touching the feet of Amit Shah and carrying his chappal. What shameful and unbecoming behaviour,” wrote the former minister.

“Telangana was founded on the principle of self-respect. Looks like these two national parties will never ever be able to comprehend it,” he said.

BRS has criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for what it called "acting like a bodyguard" of Rahul Gandhi.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud was seen running behind the bike which Rahul Gandhi was riding.

The TPCC chief, however, stated that he was riding a bike, but it skidded. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi noticed that he wasn't beside him and called him.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said that he ran because he is fit. He called it his good fortune to run alongside Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, BRS has asked Rahul Gandhi in what capacity he participated in the state government events.

In a social media post, the BRS told Rahul Gandhi that it's not enough to just hold the Constitution and spout platitudes, and also advised him "to first learn its values".

“In what capacity do you participate in state government events? Under what protocol do you inaugurate government schemes?” asked the BRS.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday unveiled a welfare package for gig workers in Telangana. He also addressed the valedictory session of Bharat Summit, organised by the state government.