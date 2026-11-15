MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Veteran actor Tej Sapru celebrated the 39th anniversary of his film 'Tezaab.'

Calling it a film that defined an era of Hindi cinema, he expressed pride in being part of the project and thanked audiences for their continued love. Taking to Instagram, Tej shared a video marking the milestone and expressed pride in being part of the film. In the clip, he said,“Hi friends, just wanted to inform you that Tezaab, the super-duper hit film, has completed 39 years. Great, proud to be a part of it.”

Alongside the video, Tej penned a note recalling his experience of working on the film and thanking audiences for their continued love. He wrote,“39 years of the super-duper hit Tezaab! Looking back with immense pride on being part of a film that defined an era of Hindi cinema. From the incredible energy on set to the timeless music and your unending love-thank you for making this journey unforgettable!”

He also invited fans to share their favourite scenes from the film. Directed by N. Chandra, 'Tezaab' featured Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles, alongside Chunky Panday, Anupam Kher and Kiran Kumar. The film became widely remembered for its music, particularly the popular song 'Ek Do Teen,' pictured on Madhuri Dixit.

Over the years, 'Tezaab' has remained one of the memorable films of its time.

'Tezaab' proved to be a major turning point in Madhuri Dixit's career, bringing her widespread recognition and establishing her as a leading actress. The film also further strengthened Anil Kapoor's position as a superstar following the success of 'Mr. India' (1987). Directed and produced by N. Chandra, the film featured music composed by the celebrated duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal.

Released on November 11, 1988, 'Tezaab' emerged as a major box-office success and went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of that year.