MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Celebrated late actor Kader Khan once credited co-star Asrani with having a massive role in his comedy over the years.

As he relived his journey in the popular chat show, 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai', Kader Khan praised Asrani and said that he is responsible for 99% of his comic timing that one sees in their movies together.

He said, "In my life, the part of comedy, 99% is his contribution."

Explaining how comedy is a game of partnership and how a good partner can make all the difference in the world, Kader Khan said, "A person can't play the game alone. If I want to play tennis, I need a good player in front of me. If he plays well, I get good shots. If I get to know that there is no one to play the game, I will win in the first set. But a person who makes you play the whole set, he is Asrani."

Expressing his gratitude for the kind words, Asrani said, "Thank you. Thank you so much, sir."

For the unversed, Kader Khan and Asrani have shared the screen space in more than 4o films between 1982 and 2008. Their chemistry garnered a lot of appreciation in the 1980s and 1990s for the movies that also often featured Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, and Jeetendra.

Some of their most notable movies include, 'Himmatwala (1983)', 'Jaani Dost (1983)', 'Justice Chaudhury (1983)', 'Naukar Biwi Ka (1983)', 'Mawaali (1983)', 'Ghar Ek Mandir (1984)', 'Qaidi (1984)', 'Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990)', 'Pyar Ka Karz (1990)', 'Raja Babu (1994)', 'Coolie No. 1 (1995)', 'Dulhe Raja (1998)', and 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare (2002),' to name just a few.

Kader Khan passed away on 31 December 2018 at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness. Asrani also died on 20 October 2025 in Mumbai at the age of 84.