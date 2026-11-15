NCB Busts Mephedrone Lab in Ahmedabad Under New Synthetic Drug Drive

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday busted an illicit mephedrone (MD) manufacturing laboratory operating from a residential basement in Ahmedabad's Sarkhej area under the newly launched 'Operation Synthetic Drug'. Ghanasyam Soni (IRS) is a Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that the operation marks his first major action in the state just four days after assuming charge in Gujarat.

Detailing the incident, he said that a quantity of MD was seized from the basement of an individual's residence, which was turned into a Mephedrone lab. The accused is himself a consumer of the drug. He also owns a cafe, which is being investigated by the NCB. "We have just launched 'Operation Synthetic Drug' in Gujarat. I assumed charge in Gujarat only four days ago, and this is our first operation-which we have named 'Operation Synthetic Drug.' We have detained an individual in Sarkhej who had set up an MD (mephedrone) laboratory in the basement of his house. A quantity of MD was seized from the premises; the individual himself is a consumer of the substance. He also operates a café, which is currently being investigated by another one of our teams," Soni said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed inter-state syndicates, with investigators tracing connections to Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. Soni noted that 'Operation Synthetic Drug' targets all the offenders involved in illicit drug trade or commercialising narcotics illegally. "Furthermore, the case has inter-state links, with connections extending to Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. I want to state clearly that under 'Operation Synthetic Drug,' we will target all offenders involved in the possession or trade of commercial quantities of narcotics," he said.

He said that the NCB will confiscate the properties, assets, and bank balances of anyone with such possessions, under Section 68F of the NDPS Act. "We will seize and confiscate their properties, assets, and bank balances-invoking Section 68F of the NDPS Act-to help realise the vision of the Home Minister and the Prime Minister for a 'drug-free India' (Nasha Mukt Bharat)," he said.