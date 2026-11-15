Jharkhand CM Honors Birsa Munda on State Foundation Day

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 15 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda at his memorial in Kokar on Sunday on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary, coinciding with the state's Foundation Day. Speaking to ANI, CM Soren emphasised the significance of the day for the state and its tribal history. "Today is a very proud and important day for the country. Today marks the 151st birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda... He is an inspiration. He gave direction to the lives of people across the country and left such a lasting legacy that it cannot be erased. We are proud that such a great soul was born on the soil of Jharkhand," he said.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, a date which coincides with Birsa Munda's birth anniversary. Born in 1875 into the Munda tribe, he led a tribal religious millenarian movement against British rule across the tribal belt of present-day Bihar and Jharkhand in the late 19th century.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of over 240 development projects worth around Rs 3,000 crore, aimed at strengthening education, healthcare, livelihoods and community infrastructure for tribal communities on the occasion. PM Modi said the day had grown into a national celebration since it was first observed on November 15, 2021. "Since 15th November 2021, Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas has been celebrated. Today, it has become a national celebration. Last year, on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda last year, more than 2 lakh programmes were held across the country. Crores of citizens of the country were a part of these programmes. There was a time when several festivals and occasions were decided from a foreign point of view. But today, India is remembering its heritage, history, and heroes with indigenous pride. This symbolises a major shift in our national consciousness," said PM Modi.

PM Modi described Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas as a festival tied to the pride of the tribal community and the inspiration of tribal icon Birsa Munda. "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is such a festival of the country with which the pride of the tribal community is associated, and with which the inspiration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda is associated. With this energy, Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programmes are being held across the country. Today, the country is proudly remembering its tribal heroes and tribal women leaders. Maharashtra's Gadchiroli is hosting such a mega programme; I can see a huge crowd of people as far as I can see," he said.