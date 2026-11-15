Greenpeace Seabed Action Raises Concerns Over Major North Sea Wind Farm
(MENAFN) Greenpeace’s campaign against harmful fishing methods in the North Sea could create additional challenges for a major offshore wind energy development after activists deposited large rocks on the seabed off the coast of Norfolk, England.
Although the environmental organization maintains that the rocks will not significantly interfere with the project, their placement could complicate construction preparations for the planned wind farm.
Approximately 15 metric tons of boulders were released into the sea by Greenpeace activists as part of efforts to discourage bottom trawling, a fishing technique that involves pulling heavy nets across the ocean floor and can cause substantial damage to marine ecosystems.
However, the operation has raised concerns because most of the rocks were placed within the designated development zone for Norfolk Vanguard East, which is among the UK's largest proposed offshore renewable energy projects.
The wind farm forms part of a £12 billion ($15.86 billion) investment agreement between German energy giant RWE and the British government, with construction scheduled to start next year.
Greenpeace carried out the seabed operation without obtaining authorization from the relevant marine authority. The action took place just days before the UK government unveiled £1 billion ($1.32 billion) in public funding for the Norfolk Vanguard East and Vanguard West developments during the COP31 climate summit.
Following the incident, RWE opened discussions with Greenpeace to identify the exact positions of the deposited boulders and determine whether they could affect construction activities or the installation of subsea cables.
A company representative characterized the discussions with Greenpeace as “constructive” and confirmed that RWE would “continue to investigate the precise implications” of the situation for the project, according to reports.
Although the environmental organization maintains that the rocks will not significantly interfere with the project, their placement could complicate construction preparations for the planned wind farm.
Approximately 15 metric tons of boulders were released into the sea by Greenpeace activists as part of efforts to discourage bottom trawling, a fishing technique that involves pulling heavy nets across the ocean floor and can cause substantial damage to marine ecosystems.
However, the operation has raised concerns because most of the rocks were placed within the designated development zone for Norfolk Vanguard East, which is among the UK's largest proposed offshore renewable energy projects.
The wind farm forms part of a £12 billion ($15.86 billion) investment agreement between German energy giant RWE and the British government, with construction scheduled to start next year.
Greenpeace carried out the seabed operation without obtaining authorization from the relevant marine authority. The action took place just days before the UK government unveiled £1 billion ($1.32 billion) in public funding for the Norfolk Vanguard East and Vanguard West developments during the COP31 climate summit.
Following the incident, RWE opened discussions with Greenpeace to identify the exact positions of the deposited boulders and determine whether they could affect construction activities or the installation of subsea cables.
A company representative characterized the discussions with Greenpeace as “constructive” and confirmed that RWE would “continue to investigate the precise implications” of the situation for the project, according to reports.
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