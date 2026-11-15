Ethiopia Border Attack Kills 8 Civilians as 50,000 Flee to Kenya
(MENAFN) Armed attackers killed at least eight Somali civilians, among them women and children, in a dawn raid on Saturday in southern Ethiopia, close to the Kenyan frontier, according to local authorities.
The assault struck the Malkamari area of Mubaarak District in Dawa Zone, directly across the border from Mandera County in northeastern Kenya. Local reports say gunmen stormed a pastoralist settlement in the early hours and fired on residents as they slept.
Local officials blamed an armed Oromo militia. The circumstances of the attack have not been independently verified.
The bloodshed deepens a spiral of ethnic tension between Oromo and Somali communities in southern Ethiopia, where fighting has spread along a contested regional boundary and driven thousands of people into Kenya. Residents of the northern Kenyan border town of Moyale reported heavy gunfire and explosions overnight as combat intensified across the line. Footage shared on social media appeared to show the clashes, but its authenticity could not be independently confirmed.
The attack caps weeks of violence that have uprooted thousands of civilians and crippled trade, schooling and basic services along the Kenya-Ethiopia border.
On Friday, Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali said stray bullets from the fighting in neighboring Ethiopia had killed two Kenyans and wounded 22 others, while roughly 10,000 residents had been displaced. He added that more than 50,000 Ethiopians had crossed into Kenya to seek safety, straining communities that already have scarce humanitarian resources.
Authorities on both sides of the border now face a worsening security crisis, and the latest killings have raised fears of further bloodshed and displacement.
The assault struck the Malkamari area of Mubaarak District in Dawa Zone, directly across the border from Mandera County in northeastern Kenya. Local reports say gunmen stormed a pastoralist settlement in the early hours and fired on residents as they slept.
Local officials blamed an armed Oromo militia. The circumstances of the attack have not been independently verified.
The bloodshed deepens a spiral of ethnic tension between Oromo and Somali communities in southern Ethiopia, where fighting has spread along a contested regional boundary and driven thousands of people into Kenya. Residents of the northern Kenyan border town of Moyale reported heavy gunfire and explosions overnight as combat intensified across the line. Footage shared on social media appeared to show the clashes, but its authenticity could not be independently confirmed.
The attack caps weeks of violence that have uprooted thousands of civilians and crippled trade, schooling and basic services along the Kenya-Ethiopia border.
On Friday, Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali said stray bullets from the fighting in neighboring Ethiopia had killed two Kenyans and wounded 22 others, while roughly 10,000 residents had been displaced. He added that more than 50,000 Ethiopians had crossed into Kenya to seek safety, straining communities that already have scarce humanitarian resources.
Authorities on both sides of the border now face a worsening security crisis, and the latest killings have raised fears of further bloodshed and displacement.
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