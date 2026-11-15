US Air Traffic Control System Stabilizes After Nationwide Disruption
(MENAFN) The US air traffic control system remained stable Saturday after a nationwide outage, although airlines anticipated canceling thousands of additional flights as they continued efforts to return operations to normal, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford said.
"This morning, the system remains stable, and our airline partners are working through the operational recovery," Bedford told reporters during a joint news conference with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.
Bedford said airlines were expected to cancel between 4,000 and 5,000 flights out of approximately 41,000 scheduled for Saturday as they worked to reposition aircraft and crews left stranded by Friday's nationwide ground stop.
Airlines expected to resume their full flight schedules by the end of business Sunday, he added.
"I do think the worst is behind us, but we still do have a significant amount of recovery work to do with our airline stakeholder group," he said.
Bedford explained that around 50,000 flights had been scheduled for Friday, with approximately 30,000 either completed or already in the air when the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop at about 3.45 pm Eastern Time.
During the four-hour disruption, the agency managed to recover roughly 8,000 of the remaining 20,000 flights. However, 12,000 flights could not be restored, including 9,000 commercial services and 3,000 general aviation flights.
"This morning, the system remains stable, and our airline partners are working through the operational recovery," Bedford told reporters during a joint news conference with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.
Bedford said airlines were expected to cancel between 4,000 and 5,000 flights out of approximately 41,000 scheduled for Saturday as they worked to reposition aircraft and crews left stranded by Friday's nationwide ground stop.
Airlines expected to resume their full flight schedules by the end of business Sunday, he added.
"I do think the worst is behind us, but we still do have a significant amount of recovery work to do with our airline stakeholder group," he said.
Bedford explained that around 50,000 flights had been scheduled for Friday, with approximately 30,000 either completed or already in the air when the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop at about 3.45 pm Eastern Time.
During the four-hour disruption, the agency managed to recover roughly 8,000 of the remaining 20,000 flights. However, 12,000 flights could not be restored, including 9,000 commercial services and 3,000 general aviation flights.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment