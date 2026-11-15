EU Demands Israel Reopen All Gaza Crossings as Winter Bites
(MENAFN) EU officials on Friday demanded that Israel throw open every border crossing into Gaza, warning that flooding, freezing conditions and ongoing military strikes are pushing the enclave’s humanitarian emergency to a breaking point.
In a formal statement, the bloc voiced “grave concern over the persistent and devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” noting that severe flooding and harsh winter weather have compounded the suffering of a population already worn down by prolonged hardship.
Brussels also denounced the latest airstrike on Nasser Hospital, calling the attack “deeply alarming.” It insisted that international law, including international humanitarian law, must be upheld without exception.
“The EU underlines the need to respect International Law, including International Humanitarian Law, at all times,” the statement said, stressing that civilians, civilian infrastructure, medical staff and health facilities must be protected.
The bloc pressed Israel to guarantee sustained humanitarian deliveries and early recovery assistance “at scale,” and to allow the UN, its agencies and aid groups, including nongovernmental organizations, to operate freely.
It further urged Israel to meet its obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law. At the same time, it stressed that aid must be used strictly for peaceful purposes and must not be diverted by armed groups.
The statement pointed out that military strikes have persisted a full year after the ceasefire was announced. Meanwhile, access restrictions have fueled shortages of vital supplies, including adequate shelter, medicines and medical equipment.
In a formal statement, the bloc voiced “grave concern over the persistent and devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” noting that severe flooding and harsh winter weather have compounded the suffering of a population already worn down by prolonged hardship.
Brussels also denounced the latest airstrike on Nasser Hospital, calling the attack “deeply alarming.” It insisted that international law, including international humanitarian law, must be upheld without exception.
“The EU underlines the need to respect International Law, including International Humanitarian Law, at all times,” the statement said, stressing that civilians, civilian infrastructure, medical staff and health facilities must be protected.
The bloc pressed Israel to guarantee sustained humanitarian deliveries and early recovery assistance “at scale,” and to allow the UN, its agencies and aid groups, including nongovernmental organizations, to operate freely.
It further urged Israel to meet its obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law. At the same time, it stressed that aid must be used strictly for peaceful purposes and must not be diverted by armed groups.
The statement pointed out that military strikes have persisted a full year after the ceasefire was announced. Meanwhile, access restrictions have fueled shortages of vital supplies, including adequate shelter, medicines and medical equipment.
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