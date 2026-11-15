Thousands Protest Across Portugal Demanding Affordable Housing
(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators gathered in 32 cities across Portugal on Saturday, calling on the government to introduce urgent measures to tackle the country's escalating housing affordability crisis.
The nationwide demonstrations were organized by the Casa Para Viver (A Home to Live In) platform under the slogan “They will not steal our right to a home.” Protesters assembled in several locations, including Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Portimao, Coimbra and Braga.
The campaign is demanding stricter rent regulations, stronger safeguards against evictions and increased government spending on accessible public housing. Participants are also opposing proposed amendments to the country's rental legislation and calling for their withdrawal.
Rita Silva, a representative of Casa Para Viver, said the widespread demonstrations reflected the nationwide scale of the housing problem, emphasizing that the crisis extends beyond major cities and affects communities throughout Portugal.
The coalition, which comprises approximately 100 housing associations and grassroots groups, is also advocating stricter oversight of rental agreements, vacant residential properties, short-term tourist accommodation and speculative property investments.
The demonstrations follow parliament's initial approval of the government's proposed revisions to urban rental laws. The planned amendments would introduce more flexibility into rental agreements while simplifying and accelerating procedures for removing tenants from properties.
However, housing advocacy groups have raised concerns that the proposed changes could reduce protections for renters at a time when housing costs continue to increase and available properties remain limited.
The nationwide demonstrations were organized by the Casa Para Viver (A Home to Live In) platform under the slogan “They will not steal our right to a home.” Protesters assembled in several locations, including Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Portimao, Coimbra and Braga.
The campaign is demanding stricter rent regulations, stronger safeguards against evictions and increased government spending on accessible public housing. Participants are also opposing proposed amendments to the country's rental legislation and calling for their withdrawal.
Rita Silva, a representative of Casa Para Viver, said the widespread demonstrations reflected the nationwide scale of the housing problem, emphasizing that the crisis extends beyond major cities and affects communities throughout Portugal.
The coalition, which comprises approximately 100 housing associations and grassroots groups, is also advocating stricter oversight of rental agreements, vacant residential properties, short-term tourist accommodation and speculative property investments.
The demonstrations follow parliament's initial approval of the government's proposed revisions to urban rental laws. The planned amendments would introduce more flexibility into rental agreements while simplifying and accelerating procedures for removing tenants from properties.
However, housing advocacy groups have raised concerns that the proposed changes could reduce protections for renters at a time when housing costs continue to increase and available properties remain limited.
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