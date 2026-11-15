Saudi Coalition Says It Destroyed 2 Houthi Drones Saturday
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition said on Saturday it shot down two Houthi-launched drones over Saudi Arabia, targeting the capital region and the kingdom’s south.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki announced the interceptions in a statement posted on the US social media company X.
“Two drones launched by the Houthi militia were intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh and southern regions,” the coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said in a statement on the US social media company X.
The statement gave no indication of whether the attack caused casualties or damage.
The latest incident adds to rising tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with the coalition reporting repeated interceptions of missiles and drones aimed at the kingdom.
Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and other provinces. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the government.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki announced the interceptions in a statement posted on the US social media company X.
“Two drones launched by the Houthi militia were intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh and southern regions,” the coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said in a statement on the US social media company X.
The statement gave no indication of whether the attack caused casualties or damage.
The latest incident adds to rising tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with the coalition reporting repeated interceptions of missiles and drones aimed at the kingdom.
Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and other provinces. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the government.
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