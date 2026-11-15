US Issues Security Alert in Saudi Arabia Over Rising Houthi Threat
(MENAFN) The United States has issued a nationwide security warning for its citizens in Saudi Arabia, advising them to remain particularly cautious amid growing concerns over potential attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement.
In an alert released Saturday, the US diplomatic mission in the kingdom called on American nationals to exercise “heightened vigilance,” warning that Houthi operations targeting civilian airports and essential infrastructure had “caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.” It also cautioned that the security situation could deteriorate “rapidly.”
“Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia,” the mission stated, advising passengers to check directly with their airlines and the relevant airports for the latest information about flight schedules and potential disruptions.
Regarding aviation services, the mission reported that Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport had partially resumed operations on Oct. 23, handling domestic services and selected international flights operated by Saudi airlines.
Meanwhile, a limited number of flights that usually operate from Riyadh had been transferred to Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim. Airports in Jeddah and Dammam continued operating, although passengers were experiencing certain delays and cancellations.
The warning follows a decision by the US State Department on Oct. 23 to order non-essential American government personnel and family members of US officials to depart Saudi Arabia.
Additional restrictions were also introduced for US government employees remaining in the kingdom. They must obtain special approval from the chief of mission before using any Saudi airport and are prohibited from traveling within 20 miles of the border with Yemen.
Despite the aviation-related concerns, the US mission confirmed that all land border crossings remained operational, including the King Fahd Causeway connecting Saudi Arabia with Bahrain.
It also encouraged American citizens to monitor emergency notifications and security instructions issued by Saudi Civil Defense authorities.
In an alert released Saturday, the US diplomatic mission in the kingdom called on American nationals to exercise “heightened vigilance,” warning that Houthi operations targeting civilian airports and essential infrastructure had “caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.” It also cautioned that the security situation could deteriorate “rapidly.”
“Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia,” the mission stated, advising passengers to check directly with their airlines and the relevant airports for the latest information about flight schedules and potential disruptions.
Regarding aviation services, the mission reported that Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport had partially resumed operations on Oct. 23, handling domestic services and selected international flights operated by Saudi airlines.
Meanwhile, a limited number of flights that usually operate from Riyadh had been transferred to Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim. Airports in Jeddah and Dammam continued operating, although passengers were experiencing certain delays and cancellations.
The warning follows a decision by the US State Department on Oct. 23 to order non-essential American government personnel and family members of US officials to depart Saudi Arabia.
Additional restrictions were also introduced for US government employees remaining in the kingdom. They must obtain special approval from the chief of mission before using any Saudi airport and are prohibited from traveling within 20 miles of the border with Yemen.
Despite the aviation-related concerns, the US mission confirmed that all land border crossings remained operational, including the King Fahd Causeway connecting Saudi Arabia with Bahrain.
It also encouraged American citizens to monitor emergency notifications and security instructions issued by Saudi Civil Defense authorities.
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