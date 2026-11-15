Kremlin Rejects Setting Terms for Europe’s Peace Envoy Team
(MENAFN) Russia has no intention of dictating terms to a European negotiating team, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday, calling such an approach fundamentally mistaken.
Peskov made the remarks in an interview with the Telegram channel Yunashev Live.
“We cannot and do not want to set conditions for their negotiating group. Such a way of putting the question is absolutely wrong,” Peskov said.
The comments follow his statement on Oct. 25 that Moscow would back the appointment of an EU negotiator, provided the envoy genuinely pursued a peaceful settlement.
European capitals are weighing whether to name a senior envoy who would secure direct European representation in any future settlement talks. Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Czech President Petr Pavel are among the names under consideration.
Europe has yet to agree on a negotiator or a common position on when direct talks should start.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Europe must have a seat alongside the US, Ukraine and Russia in the next round of talks. He added that Kyiv expects its European partners to decide by the end of November who will represent them.
Peskov made the remarks in an interview with the Telegram channel Yunashev Live.
“We cannot and do not want to set conditions for their negotiating group. Such a way of putting the question is absolutely wrong,” Peskov said.
The comments follow his statement on Oct. 25 that Moscow would back the appointment of an EU negotiator, provided the envoy genuinely pursued a peaceful settlement.
European capitals are weighing whether to name a senior envoy who would secure direct European representation in any future settlement talks. Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Czech President Petr Pavel are among the names under consideration.
Europe has yet to agree on a negotiator or a common position on when direct talks should start.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Europe must have a seat alongside the US, Ukraine and Russia in the next round of talks. He added that Kyiv expects its European partners to decide by the end of November who will represent them.
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