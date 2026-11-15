Pakistan Military Reports Deadly Clashes During Anti-Militant Operations
(MENAFN) Pakistani security forces killed 24 individuals described as “terrorists” during intelligence-led operations in North Waziristan and Balochistan, while several soldiers also lost their lives in separate confrontations, according to a military statement released Saturday.
In North Waziristan, security personnel conducted operations in Mir Ali, Datta Khel and nearby locations, eliminating 16 suspected militants, including two Afghan nationals. The raids targeted positions in Ali Khel, Mir Ali and Datta Khel, where weapons and ammunition were also seized.
The military identified those killed as members of the Indian-backed Fitna al-Khawarij group.
Two Pakistani soldiers were killed during the operations. They were identified as Havildar Asmat Ali, 43, from Swabi district, and Naik Aftab Ali, 32, from Mardan district.
In a separate overnight operation extending from Friday into Saturday, security forces killed another eight suspected militants, including a suicide bomber, in Kolpur, Balochistan. Authorities also reported recovering a substantial quantity of weapons and ammunition from the location.
Elsewhere on Saturday, armed quadcopters were reportedly used by members of Fitna al-Hindustan (FAH) to attack military patrol vehicles. The incident resulted in the deaths of Major Omer Minhas Nasir, from Chakwal district, and Havildar Muhammad Adnan Khan, from Kotli Sattian.
Pakistan's military further alleged that India and other foreign intelligence agencies hostile to the country were providing financial assistance and advanced military equipment, including drones, to FAH for attacks against civilians and security personnel.
In North Waziristan, security personnel conducted operations in Mir Ali, Datta Khel and nearby locations, eliminating 16 suspected militants, including two Afghan nationals. The raids targeted positions in Ali Khel, Mir Ali and Datta Khel, where weapons and ammunition were also seized.
The military identified those killed as members of the Indian-backed Fitna al-Khawarij group.
Two Pakistani soldiers were killed during the operations. They were identified as Havildar Asmat Ali, 43, from Swabi district, and Naik Aftab Ali, 32, from Mardan district.
In a separate overnight operation extending from Friday into Saturday, security forces killed another eight suspected militants, including a suicide bomber, in Kolpur, Balochistan. Authorities also reported recovering a substantial quantity of weapons and ammunition from the location.
Elsewhere on Saturday, armed quadcopters were reportedly used by members of Fitna al-Hindustan (FAH) to attack military patrol vehicles. The incident resulted in the deaths of Major Omer Minhas Nasir, from Chakwal district, and Havildar Muhammad Adnan Khan, from Kotli Sattian.
Pakistan's military further alleged that India and other foreign intelligence agencies hostile to the country were providing financial assistance and advanced military equipment, including drones, to FAH for attacks against civilians and security personnel.
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