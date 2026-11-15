Russian Attacks Leave 14 Injured In Kharkiv Region, Damage Businesses, Warehouses, And Homes
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
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