MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANILA, Nov 15 (NNN-PNA) -- The Philippines is targeting the completion of all 19 priority economic deliverables under its 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chairship by year-end, including the signing of a landmark regional digital economy agreement, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Sunday, Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

During the opening of the 49th ASEAN Summit plenary session at the Philippine International Convention Centre in Pasay City, Marcos said the deliverables form part of the country's efforts to strengthen regional connectivity across markets, energy systems, infrastructure, technology and finance.

“These efforts will culminate in the completion of all 19 priority economic deliverables of the Philippine Chairship by the end of 2026, including the signing of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement,” he said.

The country's 19 priority economic deliverables span several key strategic pillars, including Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence; Energy Security and Interconnectivity; Resilient Supply Chains and Strategic Trade; Sustainable Development and Green Transition; Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Innovation; and Creative Economy.

Marcos said that more than 100 outcome documents had been advanced through the ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, underscoring months of coordination and negotiations among member states and their partners.

He described these outcomes as part of the continuity of ASEAN's regional agenda under the ASEAN 2045 vision, which seeks to strengthen peace and security, promote prosperity, and empower people.

“For the Philippines, this is not simply a vision of where we hope to be two decades from now. It is a blueprint for the choices that we make from here on out,” Marcos said.

He said the country's chairship priorities are organised around three areas: peace and security anchors, prosperity corridors, and people empowerment.

Under the prosperity agenda, the Philippines has worked to strengthen regional economic links and promote more resilient, sustainable and inclusive growth.

Marcos also emphasised the need for ASEAN institutions to work across sectors, bringing together governments, businesses, civil society, academe and communities to advance the region's long-term goals.

The President said the region must ensure that the benefits of economic integration reach families and communities across member-states.

The Philippines is hosting the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, bringing together leaders from Southeast Asia and dialogue partners to discuss regional cooperation and priorities for the years ahead.

--NNN-PNA