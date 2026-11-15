Iran Says It Downed US MQ-1 Drone Over Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Saturday that it destroyed a US MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, the latest flare-up in a conflict that has strained the region for months.
In a statement, the IRGC said its air defenses picked up the aircraft over the island and downed it using a newly developed system.
The incident comes against the backdrop of a war the US and Israel launched against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated by striking Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 and opened negotiations. Those talks have since stalled over disagreements on how to guarantee safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement, the IRGC said its air defenses picked up the aircraft over the island and downed it using a newly developed system.
The incident comes against the backdrop of a war the US and Israel launched against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated by striking Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 and opened negotiations. Those talks have since stalled over disagreements on how to guarantee safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
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