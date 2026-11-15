Burnham Puts Full Jobs Support Devolution on Table for Wales
(MENAFN) Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Saturday acknowledged that Welsh Labour may have drifted from the founding principles of devolution before the historic defeat it suffered in May, and urged the party to close ranks.
Speaking at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, at the first Welsh Labour conference since the Senedd (Welsh Parliament) election, Burnham said the party must repair its bond with communities and settle on a shared political vision.
“Somewhere along the way perhaps we lost sight of some of the principles that drove devolution in the first place,” he said.
“We probably stopped listening as much as we should have, and actually stopped driving power down into every Welsh postcode, which is what the vision to me really should always have been about - about people and places.”
Burnham, who has pressed for more powers to be passed to local councils since taking office, said his aim was “one Labour team for Wales,” with members “pulling in the same direction”.
He said he wanted a party “where I’m pulling with you and not creating problems for you or going against what (Welsh Labour leader) Ken Skates or colleagues want to achieve.”
The prime minister also revealed he had offered the Welsh government full devolution of employment support.
The speech came ahead of the release of a review into why Welsh Labour lost an election that ended its 27-year hold on power in the devolved government.
Burnham conceded the result was hard to accept but insisted Labour would “come back stronger” with a “vision for a stronger Wales in a fairer UK.”
He pointed to the party’s record in Welsh government, citing free school meals, free prescriptions and the creation of Transport for Wales.
“Being in the UK is good for Wales because of the partnership that we can develop together,” he said.
Recalling his recent trip to Aberfan, Burnham said the disaster had left the “biggest mark” on him, underscoring the need for justice, fairness and dignity for communities.
His vision for Wales, he said, includes a “reindustrialized nation with revitalized high streets.”
Speaking at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, at the first Welsh Labour conference since the Senedd (Welsh Parliament) election, Burnham said the party must repair its bond with communities and settle on a shared political vision.
“Somewhere along the way perhaps we lost sight of some of the principles that drove devolution in the first place,” he said.
“We probably stopped listening as much as we should have, and actually stopped driving power down into every Welsh postcode, which is what the vision to me really should always have been about - about people and places.”
Burnham, who has pressed for more powers to be passed to local councils since taking office, said his aim was “one Labour team for Wales,” with members “pulling in the same direction”.
He said he wanted a party “where I’m pulling with you and not creating problems for you or going against what (Welsh Labour leader) Ken Skates or colleagues want to achieve.”
The prime minister also revealed he had offered the Welsh government full devolution of employment support.
The speech came ahead of the release of a review into why Welsh Labour lost an election that ended its 27-year hold on power in the devolved government.
Burnham conceded the result was hard to accept but insisted Labour would “come back stronger” with a “vision for a stronger Wales in a fairer UK.”
He pointed to the party’s record in Welsh government, citing free school meals, free prescriptions and the creation of Transport for Wales.
“Being in the UK is good for Wales because of the partnership that we can develop together,” he said.
Recalling his recent trip to Aberfan, Burnham said the disaster had left the “biggest mark” on him, underscoring the need for justice, fairness and dignity for communities.
His vision for Wales, he said, includes a “reindustrialized nation with revitalized high streets.”
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