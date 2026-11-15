Putin, Xi, Trump Are Set to Meet in Shenzhen During APEC Summit
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to hold a trilateral meeting on Nov. 19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced Saturday.
Speaking in an interview, Peskov confirmed that the three leaders had reached an agreement to meet during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
“An agreement has been reached to hold a trilateral meeting on the 19th between President Putin, Chairman Xi and President Trump. This meeting will take place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit,” he said.
The APEC gathering is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen on Nov. 18-19, bringing together leaders and representatives from economies across the Asia-Pacific region.
The announcement follows Trump's remarks on Nov. 8, when he expressed expectations of meeting both Putin and Xi during the international gathering. China had previously confirmed on Nov. 6 that discussions concerning a potential three-way meeting were taking place, although no final arrangement had been announced at that time.
Meanwhile, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov revealed last month that preparations for the proposed summit were already underway. He indicated that Russia, China and the United States had expressed readiness in principle to organize the meeting.
Ushakov also clarified that Moscow and Washington had not reached a separate agreement for a bilateral discussion between Putin and Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit.
Speaking in an interview, Peskov confirmed that the three leaders had reached an agreement to meet during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
“An agreement has been reached to hold a trilateral meeting on the 19th between President Putin, Chairman Xi and President Trump. This meeting will take place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit,” he said.
The APEC gathering is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen on Nov. 18-19, bringing together leaders and representatives from economies across the Asia-Pacific region.
The announcement follows Trump's remarks on Nov. 8, when he expressed expectations of meeting both Putin and Xi during the international gathering. China had previously confirmed on Nov. 6 that discussions concerning a potential three-way meeting were taking place, although no final arrangement had been announced at that time.
Meanwhile, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov revealed last month that preparations for the proposed summit were already underway. He indicated that Russia, China and the United States had expressed readiness in principle to organize the meeting.
Ushakov also clarified that Moscow and Washington had not reached a separate agreement for a bilateral discussion between Putin and Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit.
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