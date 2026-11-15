Relief Group Reports Civilian Deaths in RSF Attacks on Al-Nuhud
(MENAFN) At least 10 civilians have been killed by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since Thursday in Al-Nuhud, the second-largest urban center in West Kordofan state, according to a local emergency relief organization.
The Dar Hamar Emergency Committee reported a sharp deterioration in security throughout the city, accusing RSF fighters traveling on motorcycles of carrying out attacks across multiple residential neighborhoods.
“RSF members killed 10 unarmed civilians in different neighborhoods of the city since Thursday,” the committee said in a statement. It also reported that communications services had been completely disrupted, including the shutdown of Starlink connectivity.
The organization further accused RSF members of continuing to plunder commercial establishments, forcibly entering residential properties and threatening local inhabitants, adding to concerns over the safety of civilians.
The paramilitary group had not issued an immediate response to the allegations. RSF forces have maintained control of Al-Nuhud, the principal city in the Dar Hamar region, since May 2025.
The latest reports emerged one day after Sudanese officials announced that government troops and allied fighters had captured Al-Khuway, located approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Al-Nuhud, following confrontations with the RSF.
Earlier, on Nov. 7, Sudanese army forces also gained control of Ayal Bakhit, northwest of Al-Khuway, after fighting against the paramilitary group, according to military accounts.
Military confrontations between Sudan's army and the RSF have intensified across North, West and South Kordofan since Oct. 25 last year, expanding the conflict into additional areas.
The nationwide war, which erupted in April 2023, has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and forced nearly 13 million people to abandon their homes, according to United Nations estimates.
The Dar Hamar Emergency Committee reported a sharp deterioration in security throughout the city, accusing RSF fighters traveling on motorcycles of carrying out attacks across multiple residential neighborhoods.
“RSF members killed 10 unarmed civilians in different neighborhoods of the city since Thursday,” the committee said in a statement. It also reported that communications services had been completely disrupted, including the shutdown of Starlink connectivity.
The organization further accused RSF members of continuing to plunder commercial establishments, forcibly entering residential properties and threatening local inhabitants, adding to concerns over the safety of civilians.
The paramilitary group had not issued an immediate response to the allegations. RSF forces have maintained control of Al-Nuhud, the principal city in the Dar Hamar region, since May 2025.
The latest reports emerged one day after Sudanese officials announced that government troops and allied fighters had captured Al-Khuway, located approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Al-Nuhud, following confrontations with the RSF.
Earlier, on Nov. 7, Sudanese army forces also gained control of Ayal Bakhit, northwest of Al-Khuway, after fighting against the paramilitary group, according to military accounts.
Military confrontations between Sudan's army and the RSF have intensified across North, West and South Kordofan since Oct. 25 last year, expanding the conflict into additional areas.
The nationwide war, which erupted in April 2023, has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and forced nearly 13 million people to abandon their homes, according to United Nations estimates.
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