Ogden, UT, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slimzol New liquid supplement features a 21-component proprietary blend, chromium, and a one-milliliter serving format, according to its product label.

Slimzol has introduced Slimzol Drops, a liquid dietary supplement positioned for adults interested in weight management and nutritional wellness. According to the product label information provided, the formula combines botanical extracts, amino acids, and other compounds in a proprietary blend, alongside chromium supplied as chromium picolinate.

The product's listed ingredients include maca root extract, African mango seed extract, grape seed extract, guarana seed extract, green tea extract, gymnema sylvestre leaf extract, and several additional plant-derived compounds. Its formulation also contains amino acids, including L-glutamine, L-tyrosine, L-arginine, and L-tryptophan.

The label identifies a serving size of one milliliter, with zero calories and seven micrograms of chromium per serving. The proprietary blend is listed at 15.47 milligrams per serving and contains 21 components.

The introduction adds another multi-ingredient liquid formulation to the dietary supplement category. However, the product's ingredient list alone does not establish its effectiveness for weight reduction, appetite regulation, metabolic improvement, or other weight-management outcomes.

Overview of the Slimzol Liquid Supplement

Slimzol Drops is presented as a liquid dietary supplement

According to the available label information, the supplement contains a proprietary blend weighing 15.47 milligrams per one-milliliter serving. The formulation includes ingredients from several categories, including botanical materials traditionally used in herbal preparations, compounds studied in nutritional research, and amino acids involved in normal physiological processes.

The listed components reflect a multi-ingredient formulation rather than a supplement built around one primary active ingredient.

For consumers and healthcare professionals evaluating such products, understanding the complete ingredient declaration is an important part of assessing the formulation. The presence of an ingredient does not, by itself, demonstrate that a finished supplement delivers the outcomes associated with that ingredient in laboratory or clinical research.

Similarly, evidence relating to an individual compound cannot automatically be applied to a combination product without information about ingredient quantities, formulation characteristics, and appropriate studies of the finished product.

Understanding the Proprietary Blend

The Slimzol Drops label identifies a proprietary blend containing 21 ingredients.

The complete list is as follows:

The combined blend is declared as 15.47 milligrams per serving. Individual ingredient amounts are not specified in the information supplied.

This distinction matters when interpreting the formula. A proprietary blend declaration identifies its constituent ingredients and their combined weight but does not necessarily provide enough information to determine how much of each ingredient is present.

Consequently, the declared blend weight should not be interpreted as the amount of any single botanical extract, amino acid, or other component.

Botanical Ingredients in the Formula

Several ingredients in the Slimzol formulation originate

Maca Root Extract

Maca is a plant traditionally cultivated in the Andean region of South America. Its root has been used as a food and in traditional preparations. Modern investigations have examined maca in several nutritional and physiological contexts, although its inclusion in a weight-management supplement does not establish a weight-loss effect.

African Mango Seed Extract

African mango, commonly associated with Irvingia gabonensis, is a tropical African plant whose seeds have been examined in nutritional research. Some studies have investigated extracts from the seeds in relation to body-weight measures and metabolic parameters.

However, the relevance of those findings depends on the extract, dose, study design, and population examined. The amount of African mango seed extract in the Slimzol proprietary blend has not been separately disclosed.

Grape Seed Extract

Grape seed extract contains plant-derived compounds, including polyphenols. These compounds have attracted scientific interest because of their chemical and biological properties.

Research involving grape seed preparations does not establish that every supplement containing grape seed extract produces the same physiological effects.

Guarana Seed Extract

Guarana is a plant native to the Amazon region and is recognized for its naturally occurring caffeine content.

The amount of caffeine contributed by guarana seed extract in Slimzol Drops has not been provided. This information may be relevant to individuals who monitor stimulant intake or have been advised to limit caffeine consumption.

Eleuthero Root Extract

Eleuthero, identified botanically as Eleutherococcus senticosus, has a history of use in traditional herbal preparations.

Its inclusion in a multi-ingredient supplement should not be interpreted as evidence of a specific weight-management benefit. The characteristics and quantity of the extract would be necessary for a more detailed formulation assessment.

Astragalus Membranaceus Root Extract

Astragalus is a botanical ingredient associated with traditional East Asian herbal practices. Various preparations have been investigated for their chemical constituents and biological activities.

These investigations do not independently demonstrate that astragalus contributes to weight reduction in the finished Slimzol formula.

Green Tea, Gymnema, and Other Plant Extracts

The Slimzol Drops ingredient list also includes green tea extract, gymnema sylvestre leaf extract, forskolin, cayenne pepper fruit extract, grapefruit seed extract, and ginseng root extract.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea contains naturally occurring compounds, including catechins and, depending on the preparation, caffeine.

Green tea extracts have been examined in research involving energy expenditure and metabolic parameters. Results vary according to the preparation, dose, and study population.

Concentrated green tea extracts may also raise safety considerations, including reports of liver injury associated with certain preparations. The extract concentration and catechin content of the product have not been specified.

Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf Extract

Gymnema sylvestre is a plant used in traditional herbal systems and investigated for compounds that may interact with taste perception and glucose-related processes.

Its inclusion should not be taken as evidence that the finished supplement regulates blood sugar or provides clinically established metabolic benefits.

Forskolin Root Extract

Forskolin is a compound associated with Coleus forskohlii. Research has explored its biological activity and potential physiological applications.

The Slimzol label identifies forskolin root extract but does not disclose a standardized forskolin percentage or the quantity of the extract.

Cayenne Pepper Fruit Extract

Cayenne pepper contains naturally occurring capsaicinoids. These compounds have been studied in relation to sensory responses and aspects of energy metabolism.

The presence of cayenne pepper extract does not establish that the supplement causes meaningful changes in body weight.

Grapefruit Seed Extract

Grapefruit seed extract is another botanical component listed in the formulation.

Grapefruit-derived products warrant attention because some grapefruit constituents can affect the metabolism of certain prescription medications. Whether a particular grapefruit seed extract has such effects depends on its composition, which has not been disclosed here.

Ginseng Root Extract

Ginseng has a long history of use in herbal preparations. Different species and extraction methods can produce preparations with varying chemical profiles.

The supplied label identifies ginseng root extract without specifying its botanical species, standardization, or individual concentration.

Amino Acids and Additional Compounds

Beyond botanical extracts, Slimzol Drops contains several amino acids and related compounds.

L-glutamine is an amino acid involved in multiple physiological processes, including nitrogen transport and protein metabolism.

L-tyrosine is a precursor used by the body in the synthesis of certain biologically active compounds.

L-arginine participates in metabolic pathways associated with nitric oxide production and other normal physiological functions.

Beta alanine is an amino acid studied in exercise-related nutritional research, particularly in connection with muscle carnosine.

L-tryptophan is an essential amino acid involved in protein synthesis and the production of compounds such as serotonin.

L-carnitine is involved in the transport of long-chain fatty acids into mitochondria for energy metabolism. The supplement lists this ingredient as L-carnitine hydrochloride.

The formula also contains GABA, or gamma-aminobutyric acid, a compound that functions as an inhibitory neurotransmitter in the human nervous system.

Monoammonium glycyrrhizinate, a compound derived from glycyrrhizic acid associated with licorice, is included in the proprietary blend.

Raspberry ketones are also listed. These aromatic compounds are associated with raspberries and have been investigated in experimental research, but convincing clinical evidence supporting raspberry ketones as an effective weight-loss ingredient remains insufficient.

Although these compounds have identifiable biochemical characteristics, their inclusion in the product does not establish that the combination produces measurable weight-management results.

The total quantity of the proprietary blend is particularly relevant when considering research on individual ingredients. Without separate amounts, it is not possible to establish whether the product contains quantities comparable to those used in published studies.

Chromium Content and Nutritional Information

In addition to its proprietary blend, Slimzol Drops lists chromium as chromium picolinate.

According to the product label, each one-milliliter serving provides seven micrograms of chromium.

Chromium is a trace mineral involved in normal nutritional physiology. Chromium supplements have been studied in connection with glucose metabolism and body-weight outcomes, although research findings have been inconsistent and do not establish substantial weight-loss benefits for the general population.

The supplied nutritional information is:

Nutritional declaration Amount per serving Serving size 1 ml Calories 0 Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate) 7 mcg Proprietary Blend 15.47 mg

These figures describe the product's declared composition rather than clinical outcomes.

The label information supplied does not include a recommended daily serving frequency, so the total daily intake of chromium or proprietary-blend ingredients cannot be calculated from the available details.

Consumers should refer to the complete product label for directions and warnings rather than assume that a one-milliliter serving is necessarily the recommended daily amount.

Other Ingredients in Slimzol Drops

The product's ingredient declaration identifies several additional ingredients outside the proprietary blend.

These are water, natural flavors, potassium sorbate, stevia, xylitol, and citrus extract.

Water serves as a principal component of the liquid preparation.

Natural flavors are commonly used in food and supplement formulations to provide flavor characteristics.

Potassium sorbate is a preservative used in various food and beverage applications.

Stevia and xylitol are sweetening ingredients used in products where manufacturers seek particular taste characteristics.

Citrus extract is also listed, although the specific citrus source and its purpose in the preparation have not been provided.

These ingredients contribute to the overall formulation, but the available label information does not establish their individual concentrations.

The zero-calorie declaration should be interpreted as a nutritional label statement and not as evidence that the supplement independently produces weight reduction.

The Role of Liquid Dietary Supplements

Slimzol Drops

Liquid dietary supplements are one of several available formats for delivering nutritional ingredients. Other common formats include tablets, capsules, powders, and gummies.

The choice of format can affect characteristics such as packaging, ingredient stability, flavor, and administration.

However, a liquid format is not inherently more effective than a capsule or tablet. Absorption and bioavailability depend on the particular ingredient, its chemical form, the formulation, and other physiological factors.

The available product information does not include comparative absorption studies or clinical evidence demonstrating that the Slimzol liquid format provides an advantage over other supplement delivery systems.

Therefore, any discussion of its format should remain descriptive rather than implying superior absorption, faster action, or greater effectiveness.

Weight Management and Dietary Supplement Evidence

The introduction of Slimzol Drops takes place within a dietary supplement category that includes products containing botanical extracts, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other nutritional compounds.

Weight management is influenced by numerous factors, including dietary intake, physical activity, sleep, medications, health conditions, and individual physiology.

No single botanical ingredient or amino acid should be assumed to produce clinically meaningful weight loss merely because it appears in a supplement formulation.

For a finished product, credible evidence of effectiveness would ordinarily require appropriately designed studies examining that specific formulation at a clearly defined dose.

Such studies would need to assess relevant outcomes, document adverse events, and distinguish the effects of the supplement from other factors.

The supplied information for Slimzol does not include finished-product clinical trial results, independently verified weight-loss outcomes, or evidence establishing how the listed ingredients interact at their declared combined quantity.

Accordingly, statements that the product burns fat, suppresses appetite, accelerates metabolism, or produces specific weight-loss results would not be supported by the information currently available.

Safety and Ingredient Transparency

The ingredient composition of Slimzol Drops also raises considerations relevant to responsible supplement use.

Guarana and some green tea extracts may contribute caffeine, but the total caffeine content of the product has not been disclosed.

Individuals sensitive to stimulants may need additional information before evaluating the formulation.

Green tea extracts, grapefruit-derived ingredients, ginseng, gymnema, and certain other botanicals may present safety or medication-interaction considerations depending on the preparation and dose.

Licorice-derived compounds can also warrant caution because glycyrrhizin-related substances may affect blood pressure and potassium balance under some exposure conditions.

L-tryptophan and other ingredients may require particular consideration for individuals taking medications that affect neurotransmitter pathways.

These observations do not establish that Slimzol Drops causes any particular adverse effect. They demonstrate why full ingredient disclosure, clear usage instructions, and appropriate safety information are important for multi-component supplements.

People who are pregnant, breastfeeding, taking prescription medication, or managing existing medical conditions should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using dietary supplements of this kind.

The information provided does not include independent safety testing of the finished formula or an assessment of potential interactions among all 21 proprietary-blend components.

Understanding the Product Label

The Slimzol formulation

First, the ingredient list provides an overview of the substances included in the product, but it does not necessarily disclose the individual quantities of proprietary-blend components.

Second, research involving individual ingredients cannot automatically establish the effects of a finished multi-ingredient formula.

Third, product labeling and marketing descriptions should distinguish between an ingredient's known biochemical role, preliminary research findings, and clinically demonstrated outcomes.

Finally, the presence of botanical extracts or naturally occurring compounds does not guarantee that a formulation is free from adverse effects or medication interactions.

For Slimzol Drops, the available information establishes the declared ingredient composition, serving size, calorie statement, and chromium content. It does not establish independently verified efficacy, comparative performance, or long-term safety outcomes.

Conclusion

The introduction of Slimzol Drops

The product label identifies a one-milliliter serving containing a 15.47-milligram proprietary blend and seven micrograms of chromium, with zero calories declared per serving.

Its ingredients include botanical extracts such as maca, African mango, green tea, gymnema sylvestre, ginseng, and cayenne pepper, alongside amino acids and other compounds.

The available information provides a basis for describing the supplement's formulation but does not establish clinical effectiveness for weight loss or other specific health outcomes.

Further information concerning individual ingredient quantities, standardized extract concentrations, caffeine content, manufacturing controls, and finished-product testing would allow a more complete evaluation of the formula.

As with other multi-ingredient dietary supplements, accurate labeling and evidence-based communication remain important for distinguishing product composition from demonstrated health benefits.

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Slimzol