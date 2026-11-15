Ethiopia Accuses Eritrea, Egypt of Backing Tigrayan Rebel Offensive
(MENAFN) Ethiopia's top military commander accused Eritrea on Saturday of orchestrating a renewed assault against federal troops, claiming that Egypt had provided military equipment and logistical assistance to Tigrayan forces as part of an alleged coordinated effort to overthrow the government in Addis Ababa.
Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, chief of general staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), said during a press conference that the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) had initiated another wave of attacks, marking its fourth offensive against military installations in the Amhara and Afar regions.
"The offensive was led by Eritrea, with logistical support and military supplies provided by Egypt," Jula said.
"However, our forces managed to repel the offensive," he said.
The military chief further alleged that commanders involved in the operation had escaped across the border into Eritrea after their forces were defeated. He claimed they were currently sheltering in Adi Keyh, Mendefera and the Eritrean capital, Asmara.
Adi Keyh and Mendefera are prominent settlements in Eritrea's southern highlands, situated approximately 110 kilometers (68 miles) southeast of Asmara.
Both Eritrea and Egypt have previously dismissed Ethiopian claims that they were interfering in the country's domestic affairs. Neither government had issued an immediate response to the latest accusations.
Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, chief of general staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), said during a press conference that the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) had initiated another wave of attacks, marking its fourth offensive against military installations in the Amhara and Afar regions.
"The offensive was led by Eritrea, with logistical support and military supplies provided by Egypt," Jula said.
"However, our forces managed to repel the offensive," he said.
The military chief further alleged that commanders involved in the operation had escaped across the border into Eritrea after their forces were defeated. He claimed they were currently sheltering in Adi Keyh, Mendefera and the Eritrean capital, Asmara.
Adi Keyh and Mendefera are prominent settlements in Eritrea's southern highlands, situated approximately 110 kilometers (68 miles) southeast of Asmara.
Both Eritrea and Egypt have previously dismissed Ethiopian claims that they were interfering in the country's domestic affairs. Neither government had issued an immediate response to the latest accusations.
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