Several children were left in shock after their school bus from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad crashed into an ashram wall in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. The crash happened after the brakes of bus reportedly failed on a steep road. CCTV footage shows the bus breaking through boundary wall and entering the ashram premises in the Muni Ki Reti area on Saturday morning, November 14. The accident took place near the Public Works Department (PWD) intersection, close to Brahmanand Mor. Fortunately, all the students escaped without injuries, although three members of the school staff sustained minor injuries.

एक पल की चूक और सीधे मौत के मुहाने पर पहुंच गई बच्चों से भरी बस!

घटना ऋषिकेश के मुनि की रेती इलाके की है। जहां उत्तर प्रदेश के फिरोजाबाद से छात्रों को शैक्षिक भ्रमण पर लेकर आई एक प्राइवेट स्कूल बस जैसे ही पीडब्ल्यूडी तिराहे के पास ब्रह्मानंद मोड़ की तेज ढलान पर पहुंची, अचानक उसके ब्रेक ने काम करना बंद कर दिया।

जब तक ड्राइवर बस को काबू कर पाता, बेकाबू बस बच्चों की चीख-पुकार के बीच सीधे तिराहे पर बने आश्रम की मजबूत दीवार को चीरती हुई परिसर के अंदर जा घुसी।

- Bhupi Panwar (@askbhupi) November 15, 2026

Bus loses control on steep downhill stretch

According to initial reports, the private school bus was carrying students on an educational tour to Rishikesh, Lakshman Jhula and Haridwar. The group had travelled from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The bus was negotiating the steep downhill stretch between Brahmanand Mor and the PWD intersection when its brakes reportedly stopped working. The driver could not bring the vehicle under control, and the bus continued down the slope before crashing through the boundary wall of an ashram.

ऋषिकेश के मुनि की रेती में ब्रेक फेल होने से बच्चों से भरी स्कूल बस बेकाबू हो गई। बस ब्रह्मानंद मोड़ पर आश्रम की दीवार तोड़कर परिसर में जा घुसी। बस में फिरोजाबाद के एक निजी स्कूल के छात्र सवार थे।

#Rishikesh #MuniKiReti #Firozabad #SchoolBus #UttarakhandNews #Poorvapost पूर्वापोस्ट (@Poorvapost) November 15, 2026

The impact left the vehicle inside the premises, triggering panic among the children and people in the surrounding area.

Police and SDRF rescue students

Following the accident, local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. All the children and other passengers were safely brought out of the damaged bus.

According to reports, the driver, identified as Jai Prakash, the helper, Awadhesh, and the school's principal, Rajni Saraswat, sustained minor injuries. They were taken for medical attention and received initial treatment.

The distressed children were subsequently accommodated at Madhuban Ashram in the Kailash Gate area, where arrangements were made for their stay.

Police said the preliminary findings pointed to brake failure as the likely cause of the accident. However, the exact circumstances leading to the crash are being investigated.